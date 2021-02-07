Clare’s Ailish Considine concussed after dangerous AFLW hit

Tensions between GWS Giants and Adelaide Crows show no sign of easing after Clare’s Ailish Considine suffered a suspected concussion following a dangerous tackle in this morning’s Women’s AFL game.
It was the first time the sides have met since their practice game in January which left GWS player Brid Stack with a fracture of the C7 vertebra in her neck.
GWS Giants star Tarni Evans could face a hefty ban for her tackle which forced Considine’s removal in the third quarter.
Considine could now face a 12 day lay-off under the AFL’s new strict concussion protocols.
The Crows sealed a 62-15 win at Blacktown International Sportspark, a result which leaves their Sydney opponents GWS winless after the first two rounds.
Crows’ coach Matthew Clarke said of Considine’s injury: “Obviously, there is a new protocol in place so the medical team will manage that going forward, if it turns into a 12 days minimum then clearly next week becomes not viable. She’s fairly coherent now and hopefully it’s on the minor end of things.”
The AFL appeals board overturned a three-match suspension imposed on Adelaide midfielder Ebony Marinoff for the tackle on Stack and yesterday was Marinoff’s first game back following the suspension.
Earlier in the day, Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer impressed for the Brisbane Lions as they cruised to victory the Gold Coast Suns.