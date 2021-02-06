Barry Myers edges club legend 'Fraggy' Murphy in Sars senior manager vote

NEW MAN: barry Myers is the new man at the helm for Sarsfields' senior hurlers in Cork this year. 

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 19:13
Tony Leen

Barry Myers is the new manager of Sarsfields’ senior hurlers in Cork, beating off the challenge of club legend and All-Ireland winner, Kieran ‘Fraggy’ Murphy, in a vote today.

Over 75 per cent of the eligible members voted and delivered a surprise endorsement of 48-year-old Myers, who has coached the club’s minors and U21 to county championship success in the past. Myers takes over from Brian Roche as senior manager after a season where the club’s seniors were surprisingly beaten by local rivals Erin’s Own in a Premier Cork SHC quarter final.

Myers admitted today that the Erin’s Own result “stunned” the club: “It was a huge blow to the club losing to our local rivals last year but if we get the mix right between the senior lads and the younger players, we can rebound strongly,” he declared.

Myers also confirmed he will be bringing in Cork All-Ireland winning footballer Paudie Kissane as his S&C coach and Kilmallock’s Gavin O’Sullivan as the hurling coach. O’Sullivan was on Myers’ ticket when Sars won a Premier MHC title in 2014, defeating Killeagh in a replay. They defeated the same club to win an Under 21 title in 2017.

“A lot of the lads from that U21 side asked me would I go forward. There are eleven of that 2014 minor team playing senior now, so I know the group well and it’s great that such a huge number of them have come through.

The club also claimed a county U21 crown two years ago and with that core, Sars will be looking to bounce back at senior level this year – though many believed it would be with Kieran Murphy at the helm.

“There’s no animosity whatsoever between Fraggy and I, he’s the best in the world. Sars is a massive club but we haven’t been past the quarter-finals in the last three years and we’d be hoping to change that. We will live and die by results, I know that, but if we can get a good connection between the senior lads and the younger players, that’s what the club needs.” 

Myers also managed Sars’ second team to a Co Junior final in 2016, where they lost to a Mayfield side that went on to win an All-Ireland club title.

