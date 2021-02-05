Ian Maguire tactfully evades elephant in the room

Let’s begin with the obvious.

The latest on Ronan McCarthy’s proposed three-month suspension for breaching out-of-season training guidelines is that the Cork manager is appealing the lengthy ban.

Confirmation of such came yesterday from Cork midfielder Ian Maguire, two days after county board secretary Kevin O’Donovan told approximately 150 club delegates a decision had not yet been made as to whether an appeal would be lodged.

Maguire is that rare breed of inter-county player who calls it as he sees it when a dictaphone is pressed close to his chin, or in this instance when part of a Thursday morning Zoom call with eight journalists.

But as questions about McCarthy's suspension and last month’s team gathering on Youghal beach were lobbed in his direction, the All-Star nominee was not his usual open self. There was a clear reluctance to say anything - positive or negative - that might “lead to trouble” for the county board or the GAA.

He explained how he didn’t want to insult anyone’s intelligence by reading a prepared answer from a script, but the case remained that he wouldn’t be commenting on a disciplinary process not yet concluded.

“When it’s all said and done, maybe that will be a different story, but, at the moment, it’s a county board matter. It is a matter that needs to be dealt with. And if I give an opinion – whether it’s positive or negative – I assume there could be trouble.

“For the moment, as players, the main thing is to focus on yourself, focus on your own workouts, and when we return training, meet those problems as they come, but we obviously have a very strong backroom team that’s been developed over the last couple of years by Ronan. We just can’t comment on Ronan’s position,” said Maguire, who it is understood was not at the session in Youghal.

Away from training breaches, there was plenty to get through.

Asked if he has fully digested last November's Munster final defeat, Maguire’s response ran for close to two minutes.

“I am a believer that when you lose games, you always watch the video back. It took me two weeks before I properly watched it back.

I did the usual process I think is a normality for all players now - delete Twitter, delete Instagram. You just don't want any association or you don't want to see anything [related to the game]. You fall off a cliff after you lose a championship game.

“We under-performed, there is no two ways about it. In other years when you lost a championship game, you went back to your club or, say for Cork, you'd be getting in preparation for the McGrath Cup and League. Whereas this year, I am in February now and I feel like I haven't had an opportunity to right the wrongs of the Tipperary performance.

“It is very tough because I feel I have lingering regret from the Tipperary game. We're stuck in February here thinking about what I could have, should have, would have done in that Tipperary game, and I think I'm speaking for a lot of players in that sense. I've been a part of some bad losses and this was another one."

The three-point defeat to the Premier County did not render meaningless a first championship win over Kerry in eight years, but as the 26-year-old was quick to point out, “as a Cork footballer, you are in it to win Munsters and All-Irelands, not to beat Kerry”.

Looking ahead to the 2021 campaign, Maguire sees the new three-game round-robin League structure as a “great opportunity” for Cork. If the League does get off the ground this spring, last year’s Division 3 champions will find themselves in Division 2 South alongside Clare, Laois, and Kildare.

“The League was always a marathon, but this year with three games, I think it is a great opportunity for Cork. You almost treat them as three championship games.

The aim here is to get out of Division 2, as it should be.

On the subject of a split season model, the accountant said whatever approach is adopted must lead to a condensed calendar being implemented.

“A condensed calendar is probably the best way to go because in 2017, to use an example, Paul Kerrigan had a full championship campaign with Cork, then had a full championship campaign with Nemo, then in February [of 2018] they played Slaughtneil, and then an All-Ireland club final. Then he was asked to come back in with Cork. Those instances need to be avoided because that’s unbelievable pressure to put on a player.”