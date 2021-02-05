Age and years only numbers to Patrick Horgan

It’s not just age that is a number to Patrick Horgan: Time is too.

Sixteen years since Cork’s last Liam MacCarthy Cup success, you say? The county’s joint-longest famine in history, you say? That’s news to him.

“I actually didn’t know (it was 16 years) until you just said. As players, that’s not something we can look into. We can never look in it. When you’re in the zone of playing and training every day, you’re only living for now. For your next training session.

“Thinking about stats like that and how long since Cork won the All-Ireland, that won’t help you win the All-Ireland. That’s far away from any players’ mind. The best way we can go about it is worry about today and tomorrow and next day. And leave the stats to other people.”

They don’t lie, though, and neither does his age as he turns 33 in May. And yet he claims to feel better than ever. “I nearly forget my age sometimes. 33 this year but honestly, I’m fitter and I feel fresher than I was when I was 22. So it’s just a strange place to be.

I feel in better condition now than ever. So I think I have another couple of chances at it. But at the same time, it’s all about the now and what’s next. 2021 is next and I’d be very disappointed if we didn’t shake it up.

In the closed season, Kieran Kingston has certainly done that although there has been some natural wastage with retirements over the last two months.

Horgan knows what Cork are losing as he appreciates what they are gaining with the amount of young talent coming in. “Anytime someone retires, they’re a massive loss. Because look at the players; (Aidan) Walsh, (Christopher) Joyce, (Conor) Lehane, (Anthony) Nash – they’ve all been unbelievable players for Cork for the last 10 years.

“I think when they retire first off, everyone thinks that hole can’t be filled. But when they came into the panel first, they were in the same position as these young lads coming in. They were given a chance and they took their chance.

“It’s the same thing applies. Their door closed and I think another door opens for a lot more than five young fellas. There’s a lot of young fellas going for them positions and no doubt that some of them will definitely take their chance and in 10 years’ time we’ll wonder when they retire can we replace them.

“I would have known them from the end of last year and it looks like they’re well past their years as in they’re developed physically and ready for the game. The young fellas coming onto the panel, their skill is off the charts. They won’t be found wanting there, it’s just a case of a little bit of experience at the level and I think that they’ll all be ready to go.”

The return of Donal O’Grady to the management set-up as a coach also gives Horgan cause for optimism. “It’s very exciting for us because we can look to this fella now coming in giving advice that has been there, done it and he knows the story. His hurling brain is something else as well. We’ve had a couple of Zoom chats with him and his hurling brain, there’s no end to it.

“Anything you ask him, whether you’re a forward or a back, he can always put it into real time, if you know what I mean.

It’s not just coming up with any answer, he understands it from the players’ side, the speed of the game and the movement in the game.

By the time hurling comes back, the sin bin could be another new factor to consider but Horgan is against it. “I wouldn’t be of the idea that a player gets a sin bin or whatever, a black card, I wouldn’t be interested in that. I think we’re trying to change way too much about it, the game that we all fell in love with, there was nothing wrong with so I don’t understand why we’re trying to bring in this yellow, red, black, pink, there’s all sorts of every card now.”