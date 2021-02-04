'What Dublin and Limerick want to achieve is way beyond winning an All-Ireland'

When Bernard Brogan trotted out as a sub for Dublin against Roscommon in the 2018 Championship, he'd taken just six months to recover from a cruciate tear.

Shane O'Sullivan shaved almost a month off that already remarkable recovery time when he made it back from his own cruciate layoff in 2005.

Both players' approaches were similar for their tunnel vision; Brogan trained 20 mornings in a row in December of 2018 while Waterford hurler O'Sullivan set aside his university studies to literally "train every day for six months".

"Within five months and a week, I stepped back to playing an U21 match. People didn't believe it was possible," recalled O'Sullivan who describes on the latest SleepEatPerformRepeat podcast how a positive, virtually bulletproof mindset propelled him forward.

A few years earlier again, as a 14-year-old at De La Salle College, he'd been alerted to the true power of the mind by All-Ireland winning Wexford manager Liam Griffin. Go get Timothy Gallwey's book, The Inner Game of Tennis, suggested Griffin after the talk when O'Sullivan approached him for advice. From there on he was a convert, gobbling up psychology books and absorbing talk of routine, culture and high performance like a sponge.

That's why when the injury occurred, he met it with an open and optimistic mindset.

"A phrase that stuck with me ever since, it was said by a friend of mine that played for an inter-county team, he sent me a message in the midst of that, 'What seems like the end of something great is actually the beginning of something greater - if that's what's in your character'. It just stuck with me," said O'Sullivan who for many years now has been making his living as an Executive, Leadership and Performance coach.

Last year, O'Sullivan worked with individuals and companies in 36 different countries across five continents. He owns Inspiring Excellence and the company's website lists Kelloggs, Accenture, Johnson and Johson, Visa and Glanbia as clients.

You will also know O'Sullivan as the former Waterford hurler who lined out for the Deise for 13 years in all, coming on in the 2008 All-Ireland final. He's still a key figure for Ballygunner and helped them to the seven-in-a-row within Waterford last August, the Gunners now 38 matches unbeaten.

Within Ireland, O'Sullivan's work clients include Hurlers of the Year, All-Stars and professional golfers.

It's not for everyone of course, talk of growth mindsets and the 'mind gym', but O'Sullivan says those that are succeeding, in sport, business and general life, are all buying into those concepts.

"If you look at the highest performing individuals and teams in the world, even in our own country, look at the highest performing hurling team and the highest performing football team for the last three or four years, they're doing it," assured O'Sullivan.

"The higher levels you go...look at the top 10 golfers in the world, the top five organisations in the world, look at some club teams that are absolutely nailing high performances consistently year after year after year, they all value it and apply it."

The top teams, like the Dublin footballers, according to O'Sullivan, don't think about success and titles all that much.

"I guarantee you that if you look at that Dublin senior team, the Limerick senior hurling team, their vision of what they want to achieve is way beyond winning an All-Ireland," he said. "Brian Cody's Kilkenny team, the very successful Kilkenny team, a good friend of mine often referred to me that their goal wasn't really to win All-Irelands, it was to create a spirit and a bond that was unbreakable.

"I remember thinking, 'Wow'. That Dublin team, you see them in hospitals on the Monday morning after the All-Ireland, obviously not last year, but in the past, and the ability to give back and their absolute humility to connect with people within their own community and society, it's phenomenal.

"So high performance, yes, they have the actions and on top of that they have the outcomes but right below the surface they have a deep set of beliefs and values that mean something to them.

When they go out and when they win, they'll win on the field for sure but there's something deeper that connects them all to the group.

"I think that's what high performance is, it's consistently applying performance over time, yes, and that's the outcome but what's underneath those specific high performing actions, right underneath, are specific beliefs, values and assumptions that drive the actions, that achieve the outcomes on the top of the surface that we can all see."

