Will Limerick hurlers match Dublin's dominance? Probably not, says Henry Shefflin

The 10-time All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny isn't convinced that Limerick will continue to win MacCarthy Cups indefinitely
Henry Shefflin in action against Limerick in the 2007 All-Ireland final. With two titles in three years, many see Limerick dominating the hurling landscape. Unlikely, says the Cats legend. Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 19:06
Paul Keane

Henry Shefflin has revealed that he moved down a grade into intermediate club hurling management because he couldn't go up against his beloved Ballyhale Shamrocks.

The Kilkenny great managed home side Ballyhale to All-Ireland senior club titles in 2018 and 2019 before stepping down.

Shefflin wasn't involved with any team last season though has committed to guide Thomastown this season, the 2019 and 2020 intermediate runners-up.

Explaining his move, Shefflin told Radio Kerry's Terrace Talk programme: "I did enjoy my time with Ballyhale and I took a year out because I hadn't had a break between playing (and managing). I didn't think I was going to spend as much time at home as I have in the last 12 months.

"For me, it was to get back involved. I wouldn't manage against my own club Ballyhale in the senior ranks so Thomastown are a club just down the road from myself so I'm looking forward to getting involved with them."

Asked about potentially moving into inter-county management, like a number of his ex-colleagues have done, and potentially even managing Kilkenny in the coming years, Shefflin shrugged.

"It's a good question that I don't have the answer to at this moment in time," he said. "I'm enjoying it, my children are starting to get older, they're starting to get more independent and that means there are opportunities that will afford themselves. We'll see how it goes. Once you're enjoying things then you just don't know what's going to come around the corner."

The 10-time All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny isn't convinced that Limerick will continue to win MacCarthy Cups indefinitely, a la Dublin in football, as some have predicted.

"I definitely see Limerick being around, I see Limerick winning more All-Irelands, yes," he said. "Do I see the dominance of my old Kilkenny team, of the Dublin football team at the moment (being replicated)? Probably not because I think one of the greatest things about the hurling championship at the moment, we'd all say, is that yes Limerick are a little bit ahead of everyone else but the chasing pack are not that far behind."

