Patrick Horgan: 'Mike Ashley has bigger fish to fry than a hurling team in Cork'

Patrick Horgan has made light of the controversy surrounding Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley’s association with Cork GAA, believing he “has bigger fish to fry than a hurling team in Cork”.

Speaking at the launch of Sports Direct’s new five-year sponsorship of Cork GAA, the senior hurling captain spoke of his own club Glen Rovers’ ties with the UK sportswear giant going back to 2018.

Cork GAA’s decision to link up with the company which Ashley owns 61% has drawn some negative reaction largely because of their track record with workers’ conditions.

But Horgan said of the billionaire: “I’d say he probably has bigger fish to fry now than a hurling team in Cork. It’s good, I think, that Sports Direct are trying to get into the GAA world and obviously they’ve done through a couple of clubs up to now.

"But I think it’s a big step for them and Cork teaming up at county level. To be honest, I’m just looking forward and I can imagine everyone in Cork is feeling the same.”

Horgan’s experience with the company has been a positive one. “It’s exciting that they’re coming into Cork because I’ve seen them with the Glen and they’ve been nothing but good for the Glen and I know they’re going to bring the same into Cork. We’re just looking forward to having them and putting the jersey on with their name and off we go.

“All I ever hear back is good things, that they’re mad interested in putting on different days in the club and festivals and stuff obviously with a lot of the under-age. Events like that. That’s what I’m hearing at a higher level in the club that they’ve been nothing but good.”

Looking back on the 2020 Championship, Horgan regrets Kieran Kingston’s group didn’t have more time together to prepare for their Munster semi-final against Waterford due to the extended timeframe of the county championships.

Losing to Blackrock on October 4, Horgan wasn’t able to join collective training until the following week while the defeat to the Déise was on October 31.

“We all feel we could have done something better in 2020. It kind of got away from us in a way that our county championship went on very long last year and we didn’t exactly have forever to get together.

“Waterford caught us on a day when I think we had double-digit wides in the first quarter and kinda shot ourselves out of it, really. Waterford were very good on the day as well but we were a bit better against Dublin and then against Tipp we were a bit unlucky conditions-wise and we came up against the worst of the conditions on the night.

“I thought we gave ourselves every chance against a ridiculously strong wind in the first half. The wind doesn’t win anything, I know, but yeah Tipp fully deserved their win over us. Look, it was just disappointing and that’s obviously something we will try and correct and are trying to correct at the moment.”

The 32-year-old dismisses the notion All-Ireland champions Limerick are too far ahead right now.

“It’s not something I agree with. If you look at any of their games last year, they were competitive for long periods and I suppose the thing with them is they stick to their plan throughout and eventually they get there.

“Yeah, they’re a really good side and obviously ahead of everyone but I don’t think they’re as far ahead as people make out. I think it’s very competitive and even anyone from Limerick will tell you when they go out of one of the top five or six teams they have their guard up because they know anyone can beat anyone on any given day. They know they won’t get it too easy off the six teams in the country.”

* Patrick Horgan was speaking at today's launch of Sports Direct's five-year sponsorship of Cork GAA. The new Cork GAA jersey was also launched and celebrates the three core pillars of clubs, schools and county, that together, form the foundation of Cork GAA. It is now available exclusively through Sports Direct Ireland online https://ie.sportsdirect.com/, until stores across the country reopen.

--