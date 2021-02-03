GAA will apply for more government aid to run 2021 championships

Incoming GAA president Larry McCarthy has said financial assistance from the Government will again be required in 2021 and he will pursue this application for aid when taking up office later this month.

Following the €15 million State subvention towards the running of the 2020 Championships, the Irish Examiner revealed late last month that the GAA had yet to apply for further financial aid from the Government.

Members of the GAA’s finance committee, during a meeting of county board treasurers in January, said the association is facing a loss of €17m for 2021.

McCarthy, according to Cork's Munster Council delegate Ger Lane, told last week’s Munster GAA convention of the requirement for further Government funding this year.

“Larry McCarthy joined the meeting from the USA. He acknowledged the difficulties for counties at present and the financial strains that are on counties and on provincial councils. He said that he believes Government assistance will be required again in 2021 if the GAA is to remain on a sound financial footing and he would be pursuing these matters with Government when he takes over as president,” said Lane when delivering his Munster Council report during Tuesday’s Cork County Board meeting.

Former Cork chairman Lane also said a suggestion has been made to rename the Munster SFC Cup after Michael Hogan, the Tipperary footballer who was killed on Bloody Sunday in 1920.

“[Munster chairman] Liam Lenihan expressed concern that many of the Cups for the Munster championships do not commemorate anybody and said some consideration should be given to having the Cups named. He pointed out that Michael Hogan of Tipperary should be given serious consideration for the Munster SFC Cup.”

Meanwhile, Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan has conceded it will be a “significant challenge” to complete last year’s county junior championships before this year’s county intermediate and junior divisional championships throw-in.

Separately, newly appointed Carlow hurling manager Tom Mullally has confirmed his backroom team for the forthcoming season will include his brother, Paddy. The latter, who lined out in Kilkenny’s 2003 All-Ireland final win over Cork, will serve as coach alongside John Dermody.