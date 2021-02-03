LGFA: No return to inter-county training before March

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has informed its members that collective inter-county training will not resume prior to March 5 and that teams will be given a four-week preparatory window, at the very least, ahead of competitive games throwing-in.

The LGFA had intended to start their National League on the final weekend of this month, February 27/28, but the extension of the Level 5 lockdown until early March put paid to inter-county games activity getting off the ground this month.

With no collective training until March 5 and a commitment, thereafter, to providing a four-week training window ahead of games returning, it will be April before competitive ladies football action commences.

LGFA CEO Helen O'Rourke reminded counties that any breach of training guidelines "will be dealt with as a high-level offence".

“The Management Committee of LGFA held a meeting last night (Tuesday) following the update from the Gaelic Games Covid Advisory group on Monday. The meeting considered the advice of this group and agreed that the incidence of the virus in the community remains at a level where it would be irresponsible for the LGFA to permit a return to collective training at this moment in time,” said LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke.

“As the situation with the virus remains fluid, it is unfortunately impossible for the Association to put definitive dates in place for when inter-county training or games may resume, but they have confirmed activity will not return prior to March 5 while Level 5 restrictions remain in place.

“We remain committed to providing at least a four-week window for teams between the return of collective training and the commencement of competitive games, so as the situation progresses we will provide an update in relation to competitions in our master fixture plan.

“In the interim, I would like to thank our county boards, players and managers for their understanding of the current situation and for cooperating with us in ensuring that collective training does not take place. It is imperative that this directive is strictly adhered to and any breaches of these guidelines will be dealt with as a high-level offence.

“I also wish to remind counties that all pitches and gyms must remain closed for the time being.”