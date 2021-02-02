Ned Quinn: Hurling cynicism has to be tackled now

One of hurling’s leading figures insists cynicism has reached such a level in the game that it has to be addressed immediately.

Kilkenny’s Ned Quinn was among a number of speakers on Saturday’s Central Council conference call who convinced GAA president John Horan to debate a motion aimed at curbing such behaviour at Annual Congress at the end of the month.

For both codes, the standing playing rules committee have called for aggressive or cynical fouls committed in or outside the large rectangle that deny a goal-scoring opportunity to result in a penalty. In addition, if the foul is cynical, it will result in the player being sin binned for 10 minutes.

The proposal, which has been put forward by a group featuring former Cork secretary Frank Murphy and ex-Galway senior hurling captain David Collins, calls for the rules to be applied on an experimental basis in this year’s Championship.

The idea of a player being temporarily sent off in hurling has been the source of contention for several years. It was explained on Saturday that it would be preferable if such a topical and contentious issue would be better served being discussed at an in-person Special Congress in September.

However, Quinn, who is the current Central Competitions Control Committee chairman, as well as GAA trustee and former Tipperary chairman John Costigan and Westmeath’s Central Council delegate Tom Hunt, spoke strongly in favour of the motion being debated as soon as possible.

Quinn declares cynicism in hurling has become a matter of urgency.

“It (his contribution) was to do with what manifested in last year’s Championship when we had various types of cynical pulldowns and it’s not in the best interests of the game to have that. If it is to come into rule for this year’s Championship, it has to be heard at Annual Congress and if it was left until Special Congress it couldn’t come in until 2022.”

As well as being an ex-Kilkenny chairman and secretary, Quinn also served as a hurling development committee chair in the late 2000s. He admits he doesn’t agree with the motion as it stands but maintains the GAA has to move to tackle the situation that saw last year’s Championship pockmarked with cynical acts.

“Not overly happy with the wording of the motion, no. But I think the subject needs to be highlighted. Maybe the wording isn’t perfect but we have to acknowledge that this form of play is not acceptable and something has to be done about it. This is the first time we saw players being brought down with the hurley, well at least the first time I’ve seen it anyway.

I would have always been opposed to sin bins and black cards and everything else. I don’t know what is the best way to go about it but something has to happen. We have the best game of them all and we have to try and keep it that way.”

Six years ago, a motion to introduce the black card to hurling, as it was then an automatic substitution, was soundly defeated, with only 29% of delegates supporting it.

Earlier that year, the Hurling 2020 committee headed up by current Tipperary senior manager Liam Sheedy chose not to propose a black card: “Overall, as a committee, we feel that a) hurling is not a cynical game, b) we are best served where the game is 15 v 15…”

Quinn accepts cynicism has been a part of hurling but not to the extent that was seen over the winter months of 2020.

“A version of it (cynicism) has always been there but it was never as apparent as it was in the championship gone by. It manifested itself more.”

It is understood Horan will hold off on allowing a vote on the motion until he gauges the level of debate on it. Quinn believes a proper discussion can take place remotely.

“I think it can. We have all become more familiar with Zoom and webinars over the last 12 months. It’s something that we would have never used in the past but it’s the safest way of doing things now and I suppose we’re lucky to have it.”