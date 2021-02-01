March start to GAA season still 'a definite possibility'

File photo of Croke Park. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 21:03
John Fogarty

A return to inter-county training remains indefinite as the GAA Covid-19 advisory committee held off suggesting a start date on Monday evening.

As the GAA admitted the 2021 provincial club championships could spill into 2022, a March start date to the Allianz Leagues is still a possibility.

The Covid group will meet again in two weeks. In a letter to counties to consider a start date, GAA director general Tom Ryan and president John Horan stated: “It was the view of the group that the incidence of the virus in the community remains at a level where it would be irresponsible for the GAA to permit a return to collective training at this moment in time.

“However, the group did welcome the significant and ongoing reduction in case numbers over the course of the last number of weeks and it was agreed to reconvene on the week commencing February 15th to further consider the matter.

“As the situation with the virus remains fluid, it is unfortunately impossible for the Association to put definitive dates in place for when inter county training or games may resume.

“However, there are positive indications in terms of the reduction of case numbers and the continued roll out of the Covid vaccine and as such, the commencement of competitions in the month of March is a definite possibility.

“In that context, we remain committed to providing at least a four-week window for teams between the return of collective training and the commencement of competitive games, and remain committed to running all of the various competitions that were outlined in the original Master Fixture plan published last December.” 

News that the provincial club championships might not be concluded until 2022 would suggest the GAA are preparing for a significant delay to the inter-county season but could also allow crowds return to games in late summer.

“If the inter-county season were to get delayed, we would look at pushing the concluding stages of the AIB Provincial and All-Ireland Championships into January of 2022,” said GAA director of club, player and games administration Feargal McGill in the association’s monthly newsletter.

