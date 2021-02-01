David Power calls on GAA to keep managers ‘in the loop’ this year

Tipperary football manager David Power has called on Croke Park to better communicate with inter-county bosses about how the 2021 season will look.

The Munster championship-winning manager has described as annoying the “lack of communication” from Croke Park with regard to when inter-county teams might be permitted to return to collective training and whether or not there will be League competitions this spring.

Power is fully cognisant of the bigger Covid picture and far from demanding that GAA top-brass promptly finalise the 2021 inter-county calendar, he is simply asking that inter-county managers be kept “in the loop” rather than learning of developments through the media.

“That is one thing that annoys me, that lack of communication given to managers from Croke Park. There is no dialogue,” said Power.

“I know and fully appreciate it is tough times, but I think we do deserve some kind of respect that we should be informed of what’s going on because we are trying to keep a panel of players going during this and we can’t give them a date. Now, I know Croke Park is probably not able to give us a date, but be in dialogue with us.

“Just keep us informed. I am not even on about a phone call, just give us an email or a little update. It is unfair that we are finding out through the newspapers or social media. We should be in the loop.”

Power said last week’s Zoom call where inter-county managers were walked through the two options to reform the All-Ireland SFC was the perfect example of proper dialogue involving “stakeholders” of the game.

For his part, Power is in favour of the League-based All-Ireland series. He is quick to add, however, that the other option on the table — four conferences of eight — would also be an improvement on the current format.

Under the proposal to flip the League to summer, Tipperary would be guaranteed at least 12 games (five round-robin games in the spring-scheduled Munster championship and seven in the League).

“I am always on about the ratio between training and matches. With this format, you’d be seriously reducing the ratio between training and matches. That’s brilliant.

“There needs to be change. The current system isn’t working. I wouldn’t be anti the other option either, but my preference would be the provincial championships with no link [to the All-Ireland series]. With that other proposal, counties from Leinster and Ulster would have to join in with another province. That would be off-putting for me.

“The big thing is you are guaranteed 12 matches from a Munster county point of view. You’ll get serious buy-in from players for that. For most of those matches, you are going to be playing against teams at your perceived level, and in good weather too, which is important.”

Responding to Connacht secretary John Prenty’s recommendation last week that inter-county backroom teams be capped at 12 people in a bid to keep team costs at a sustainable level, the Premier manager branded the proposal as “nonsense”.

Moreover, Power implored Croke Park to review their policy of limiting counties to 12 backroom personnel on matchdays.

“We could not bring any of our stats lads to matches [last year], we couldn’t bring in our nutritionist either. So, from that end, they’ll have to make the backroom team of 12 on matchdays a bit bigger. Even if it went to 15, it would give you a bit of wiggle room.

“We had stats lads doing stats from home and that doesn’t really work. You are not getting the real-time information that you need down on the sideline. With regard to the nutritionist, I’ll go back to the Limerick Munster semi-final and the period in between full and extra-time. What the players should be putting into their bodies to keep themselves going, that’s where we really missed the nutritionist.

“I would say we have a very modest backroom team when you compare it to other counties, the likes of Dublin and them. There’s different people that you need for different things, such as a GPS analyst, for example. If you don’t have that for the players now, the players are going to be asking questions. You have to give them the best possible.

“We are after adding Declan Browne, as a forwards coach, and a sports psychologist into our set-up. What happened last November was brilliant, but if we stay standing still, we are going to go backwards, not forward.”

Connacht secretary Prenty also suggested inter-county panels be capped at 32 players and a limit imposed of three training sessions a week, both of which Power saw as workable.