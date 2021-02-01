Larry O'Gorman reckons he could have been a boxing contender like Ali

Wexford legend Larry O'Gorman reckons he'd have been a decent boxer if he hadn't hurled — and he even got Muhammad Ali's approval.

The 1996 All-Ireland winner loved to box but couldn't devote himself to the sweet science because of his Wexford career.

He was encouraged to stick at it by renowned coach Billy Walsh and later met his hero Ali during a team holiday to America after the All-Ireland win.

Speaking on Brian Carroll's A Hurler's Life podcast, 'The Brother' said he and team-mates were eating breakfast in San Francisco when Ali appeared outside on the street.

A crowd gathered and reigning Hurler of the Year O'Gorman drew a wave when he shouted 'Up Dublin! Come on Ireland! Croke Park!' at the heavyweight.

O'Gorman nipped to a local shop to buy a camera and recalled: "I said to his bodyguard, is there any chance of a photograph? He said, 'You're welcome to but he doesn't speak that well so be careful'. I got in beside him and got the photograph taken and of course I couldn't do nothing but just put my hand up on his shoulder and say, 'Ali, Ali, you're the greatest, you're the greatest!' Would you believe it he put his hand on my shoulder and he says, 'Larry, I was the greatest but you're the greatest now!'"

As for his own boxing talent, O'Gorman said: "I did try boxing under Billy Walsh. He was involved and he was the national coach. He's in America coaching now but his late father Liam was also a coach in the boxing club.

"He'd always said, 'If you ever fall out of love with hurling, Larry, come and fall in love with boxing because you have what it takes'.

"I said, 'Yeah, wouldn't it be great if I ever turned out like the great Muhammad Ali'. He says, 'You mightn't turn out as good as him but you'll definitely have the same character as him'."

The Faythe Harriers man hurled with Wexford into his late 30s and revealed the emotional exchange he had with ex-boss Griffin when he quit.

O'Gorman was driving home from his last training session and recalled having 'a little bit of a breakdown' and rang Griffin.

"He spoke amazingly to me, he made me feel absolutely chuffed. He said that 'You owe nothing to no-one in Wexford, you're a hero in Wexford, you'll always be a hero and as long as I'm alive Larry I'll be sending you messages to tell you what you did for this county and the respect that people have for you, the love and joy that you brought to families and the way you appreciate people when you go to visit them, when you present medals or do coaching and you don't put your hand out or ask for a penny. People will always remember that, the great character that you are'."

The full interview with Larry O'Gorman on the A Hurler's Life podcast can be accessed through the Twitter feed @ahurlerslife