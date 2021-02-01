'We are once again taking control of the game' - Una Healy and The 2 Johnnies join Tipperary GAA stars in Covid appeal video

The video asks viewers to 'hold firm, stay positive and we will beat this together'
Una Healy in the Tipperary GAA Covid 19 video

Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 11:48

Tipperary GAA has produced a video featuring players, management, officials and supporters to share the 'Tipperary versus Covid-19' message.

The video asks viewers to 'hold firm, stay positive and we will beat this together', under the slogan 'this is the game of our lives'.

Featuring hurling stars Noel McGrath, Jake Morris and Michael Breen, alongside footballers Michael Quinlivan, Conor Sweeney and Brian Fox, as well as a number of county board officials, the video reminds viewers to stick together and that "the vaccine is on the way".

Tipp entertainers Una Healy and The 2 Johnnies also make an appearance as well as representatives of groups most impacted by the virus, including frontline workers and nursing home residents.

Tipperary GAA says the video "expresses the simple but clear message that if we all stick together as one big team and keep doing the right thing we can and we will beat the virus".

"Covid 19 has impacted hugely on everyone over the last year throughout Ireland and the world. It raced on to the field and took an early lead, but like so many great teams who have graced the playing fields across our great country, we have stood strong and we are once again taking control of the game. 

"So now is not the time to become complacent or to relax, now is the time to tackle the opponent, dominate possession and keep the scores on the board."

