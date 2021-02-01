Liam Kearns on how Tipperary football can build on 2020 success

Liam Kearns was reading Galway great Kevin Walsh’s autobiography recently and paused to consider that the county went 18 years without playing in an All-Ireland semi-final.

That was between 2001, when Walsh was a player, and 2018, when Walsh was the manager. The third most successful county in Championship history hasn’t been back to a semi-final since either.

It got Kearns thinking about Tipperary, whom he managed 43 times in the League and Championship up to 2019, reaching the penultimate stage of the Championship in both 2016 and 2020.

“I’ve said this to a lot of people, if you take counties that concentrate an awful lot on football; Monaghan took 30 years to get back to a semi-final and considered it a great achievement, Roscommon haven’t been in one in 30 years, Galway took 17 years as well, yet here are Tipp, coming from Division 3 both years and very much a hurling county, and they’ve been to two in the last five years,” said Kearns.

“So you ask me where do they go from here? I don’t know but this in itself is a golden era right now. They’ve climbed a mountain to win a first Munster title since 1935, they’ve got to those two semi-finals, that’s some going for a county so predominantly strong in hurling.”

The reason we ask Kearns where Tipp might go from here is because he found himself in this exact position with them four years ago, at the start of 2017.

Former Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns says this is a 'golden era' for football in the county.

He’d just taken them to the All-Ireland semi-finals in his first season in charge but while they won Division 3 the following spring, they never backed that 2016 breakthrough up in Championship terms.

Current manager David Power would only go so far as to say that escaping Division 3 again is his immediate target now.

Kearns is slightly conflicted about what might lie ahead for them. On the one hand, he sees enough talent in the current squad to ‘keep them competitive for five, maybe 10 years’. On the other hand, a little like when he managed a talented Limerick team in the early 2000s, he’s concerned that the well of underage talent which helped establish a successful senior team may be running dry.

“I saw their minors play Clare in December and they were beaten very heavily in Thurles, that’s not a good indicator,” noted the Kerry man.

And at the other end of the age spectrum, some experienced seniors may not be around for a whole pile longer.

“Hugely important players for Tipp for many years are coming to the end of the road, the likes of Philip Austin and Brian Fox, Robbie Kiely has given great service as well, they must be considering their situations on a year-to-year basis at this stage,” suggested Kearns.

A more positive aspect is that right now, in 2021, Power possesses a senior panel full of serious operators, high on adrenaline and bursting with ambition.

Four of his players — Kevin Fahey, Bill Maher, Colin O’Riordan, and Conor Sweeney — have been nominated for All-Stars.

“I think Conor will get one, I’d be really disappointed if he didn’t,” said Kearns. “I felt he should have got one in 2016. Michael Quinlivan got one that year but I felt we should have got two. The fact that it was Tipp, maybe the view was, ‘Ah, sure they’ll be delighted to get one’. But definitely for me Conor should get one this time.

“I’d have great credit for Bill Maher, he’s come back from a very bad Achilles injury to close to his best. I don’t think he has a strong enough case for an All-Star but that injury might have finished other players.

“The Colin O’Riordan nomination, I don’t understand how he is there. The one big game he had was the Munster final, I don’t know how that gets you an All-Star. He was vital for Tipperary that day but I don’t know how you’d get an All-Star on the back of that, it’s a strange one.

“The other nomination is Kevin Fahey who had a breakout year and really established himself. He became a leader last year.”

Kearns, who also managed Laois and who is currently in charge of 2020 Roscommon SFC semi-finalists Clann na nGael, felt his Tipp team flirted with pushing on to the fabled ‘next level’ after 2016 but without ever getting there. They won four of their six Championship games in 2016. In the next three seasons they played eight Championship games and won just two.

“I thought we were the best team in Division 2 in 2018 but we lost very narrowly to Roscommon and Cavan, and they both went up,” he said.

“Then again, if we’d gone up to Division 1 with all the injuries we ended up getting, it could have been a struggle. Still, Tipp have never been in Division 1 and it would have been nice to have had that opportunity.

“Another thing with Tipp was we never came back with the same squad after 2016.

“We lost two huge players first off, Peter Acheson to Dubai and Ciaran McDonald to injury, two massive players and leaders. In subsequent years, we lost George Hannigan and a couple of others.

“We didn’t have Stephen O’Brien in 2016, now he’s back, there’s a constant flux there with dual players. John Meagher has gone to the hurlers, I see Alan Tynan is in with the hurlers now, another very good footballer, so there’s all of that going on too.”

Kearns doesn’t mean to sound a negative note. “Ultimately this is a golden era for the footballers, there’s a huge amount to be positive about. Where do they go from here? Is it sustainable? It’s a good question, certainly I think they can be very competitive for the next five to 10 years.

“What results that brings I don’t know but all of those guys on the panel now must be the only living Tipp men with Munster football medals. Whatever way things go, that’s a fair achievement.”