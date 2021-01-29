Ciarán McCavana: Antrim GAA against 'breaking up and downgrading' Ulster SFC

Antrim chairman Ciarán McCavana has questioned proposals to downgrade the Ulster SFC, "the most successful provincial championship in football”.

The two 2022 proposals on the table from the national fixtures review group would alter the northern province. The four provincial conferences of eight would see one Ulster county move to Connacht every year while the flipped version would diminish the provincial championships to secondary competitions in the spring.

A decision on whether they will be voted on at Congress next month will be taken by Central Council tomorrow - they could yet be held off until a Special Congress later in the year - but Antrim won't be voting for either.

“We would not be in favour of breaking up the most successful provincial championship in football,” remarked McCavana to the Irish Examiner.

“We want to remain a part of it. This year, we will be a bit more confident when we could have won the game against Cavan and you saw the run Cavan went on. So it’s achievable for a team in the lower levels to win an Ulster Championship and it’s attainable to the players.

The idea of putting the ninth Ulster Championship team into Connacht, it would downgrade a great championship. Are people saying the same thing about Munster hurling? There aren’t too many calls for that.”

The taskforce proposes the two lowest finishing Ulster teams in the Allianz League that year would play off to see who goes into the Connacht conference, whereas the six lowest in Leinster would face off to decide which three would join Connacht and Munster, the one team going to Leinster determined by geography.

McCavana has no time either for the idea of starting the inter-county provincial championships and basing the Championship on the structure of the Allianz Leagues.

“That’s downgrading the Ulster Championship to a glorified McKenna Cup and I don’t think that will fly in Ulster.”

Opposed to the Super 8s as well, McCavana is more supportive of continuing the qualifier system with the addition of the Tailteann Cup, which is the agreed format for this year.

“I just find it strange that we have to bring in a new structure every year. We simply don’t need the Super 8s and go back to what was there previously.

“People talk about it being needed because of Dublin’s dominance but time passes and Dublin haven’t cake-walked all of their six All-Irelands. They’ve had to go to replays and won finals by a point.”

As the Allianz Hurling League looks to be reshaped into geographical-based pods of three in each Division, Antrim could find themselves facing Dublin and Laois. But McCavana questions if the reasons for doing so are good enough.

“If it’s changed because of Covid, we have to work with it. We’re hungry and eager to be back in Division 1 and we need to be taking on as many teams in it to improve.

The football league has been split up because of travel too but I don’t see any difference in Antrim playing Kilkenny and Dublin. If travel is a concern, why aren’t neutral venues used? We played Waterford’s footballers in Dundalk so Antrim could play anyone halfway between the counties.

“I don’t see how you’re keeping Covid down by not playing another two or three matches because the team will be doing something anyway like a challenge game.”