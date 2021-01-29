What comes next? Why retired GAA stars endure such mixed emotions. 

He won four All-Irelands and earned iconic status as a Kerry player but Paul Galvin would come to realise that with high ambition often comes a considerable toll.

In his recent podcast interview with The Irish Examiner, Galvin acknowledged that the only relationships he'd really cared about while playing for Kerry were not with his family but with his team-mates.

"I hadn't really a very normal relationship with my family because I was just so consumed by Kerry," said Galvin. "I think writing my book was a moment when I sat back and said, 'Whoah, that was a lot, that was a lot for people around me'. Okay, you won a bit, but you have to examine the other stuff as well and you have to be honest with yourself and say, 'Jesus, you fairly turned that upside down while you were at it'."

Colm Cavanagh was an All-Ireland winner too, in 2008 with Tyrone, but having retired last September has recently begun to consider the effort he expended.

"Looking back now, in a sense, you're thinking, 'Why did I give it so much commitment for those 13 years?'" said Cavanagh.

All of those who announced their inter-county retirements this month — including six Mayo players and three Kerry men — will grapple with similar issues.

No longer 'county men', their very identities have been altered, their well-worn routines smashed and their circle of comrades and confidants stripped from them.

All-Ireland winning Cork duo Colm O'Neill and Donncha O'Connor have been 'former inter-county footballers' for the past two seasons while Johnny McCaffrey, Dublin's Leinster hurling title-winning captain in 2013, also exited Dublin in late 2018.

O'Connor, 37 when he retired, didn't feel any particular identity loss, or that he'd sidelined his family like Galvin may have, but he did struggle initially without the new routine, or lack of.

"Those first few months afterwards aren't easy, to be fair," said O'Connor. "You're kind of looking around you saying, 'Jeez, what am I doing here?' You're looking for things to do, feeling you should be doing something or preparing for something.

"My first year gone was 2019 and even though I was happy with my decision it was tough watching Cork in the Super 8s. I went up to the Tyrone and Dublin games and I remember thinking, 'I'd love to be warming up there with the boys'. Definitely for the first year or two you still want to be there when the games come around. There are plenty of times I'm glad I'm not part of it but you'd always miss the games."

McCaffrey, a key figure in Dublin's successful era under Anthony Daly, has no great torment to reveal. He enjoyed playing for Dublin but also enjoys now being able to attend weddings, christenings, stag dos, and all the other things he'd missed out on for years.

"Even just being able to play a game of golf when you want to, you can do that again," said McCaffrey. "As a county player you're thinking of the next training session all the time, or the next match. If it's Sunday and you've just played a match, you're straight away into ticking off the things on your list so that you're 100% right for training on Tuesday. That was the cycle, constantly thinking about recovery and being ready. It's only when you come out of that bubble that you realise how immersed you were in it."

Galvin, Cavanagh, O'Connor and McCaffrey all have one thing in common; they decided to retire. The impact of injuries — three separate cruciate episodes — ultimately forced gifted inside-forward O'Neill's hand and he departed at just 29 after the 2018 Championship.

"It was taken out of my hands to a degree, the medical advice was given to call it a day instead of doing myself lasting damage," said O'Neill. "It probably was tougher and I would have been in the younger age bracket for retiring. The big positive for me is that I didn't totally lose that dressing-room connection.

"When I was given the news that I wouldn't be able to play outfield with all the twisting and turning, my first question was, 'Well can I play in goals with the club?'

"So I've done that and that's been the silver lining for me. It's a new position and a new challenge and I love it. I can run and sprint in a straight line with no problems, and I have zero pain, it's just that the knees might be vulnerable to hard twisting and turning so I've got to be aware of that."

O'Neill gets what Galvin means about being all in as a county player and forming the tightest of bonds with team-mates.

"It's funny, you're sharing a dressing-room with the same lads for seven, eight, nine months of the year, for nine or 10 years in a row in some cases, you're meeting these guys more than your closest friends and some of your family," said the Ballyclough man.

"That's just the reality of it and that's something you do miss afterwards. From our group in 2010, it's still a pretty close group. We have a WhatsApp group going and we meet up maybe once a year for a night out.

"Another thing that helped when I finished up was going in with the U20s backroom. So the county scene wasn't totally pulled from me. I'm still involved thankfully."

Any other spare time can easily be filled knocking a little white ball around Mallow Golf Club. Still, it's never quite the same as kicking balls over a bar in Páirc Uí Chaoimh or at Croke Park. That bit simply can't be replaced.

"You don't miss it in December and January but I remember going down to the Munster final in 2019, Cork against Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh and I definitely did miss it," said O'Neill. "I was thinking, 'Jeez, I'd love to be out there'. I wasn't feeling sorry for myself or anything but you wouldn't be human if you didn't miss that."