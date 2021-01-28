Cork and Down braced for sanctions over training breaches

Cork and Down’s senior footballers are to receive notice of proposed sanctions for alleged training breaches in the coming days.

Investigations into claims they breached the collective training ban earlier this month have now concluded and it is expected they will soon receive notice of the sub-committee’s recommendations.

The Irish Examiner has learned Kildare were the third county asked about their activities but as there was no evidence of them contravening the training moratorium they will not be punished. Collective training was due to resume on January 15 before being extended indefinitely.

Suspensions have been mooted, which could also apply to the chairman of each county as well as the teams. Last summer, GAA president John Horan warned individual responsibility for breaches would rest with county chairs.

Such breaches are being considered under Rule 7.2 (e) of the GAA’s Official Guide, “misconduct considered to have discredited the Association”. A member found to have done so will receive a minimum of an eight-week suspension with possible debarment and expulsion from the GAA. For a team or unit, potential disqualification is also a possible penalty.

In the context of this month’s incredibly high Covid case numbers and deaths, the actions of the counties have infuriated Croke Park and they have considered looking at handing down penalties outside of the rule.

“That question has been asked, whether they are restricted to imposing the penalties contained in that rule or not,” said GAA director of communications Alan Milton earlier this month. “There is plenty in it to be applied, as required, but this wasn’t just a GAA issue, this was also societal. There was an open letter sent out last week out by the DG (director general Tom Ryan) which clearly underlined the seriousness of it.” At the very least, fines are expected to be recommended but the punishments could yet include teams being stripped of home advantage in the Allianz Leagues. Cork are in Division 2 South with Clare, Laois and Kildare while Down are in the division’s North group along with Mayo, Meath and Westmeath.

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the panel did convene on Youghal beach on the first weekend of this month but insisted they were compliant “at all times” with public health and Association guidelines. He said of the team building exercise: “We are hugely conscious of our responsibilities to our players, backroom team and the wider public and are fully committed – as we have always been – to following Covid protocols, in particular during this difficult period of escalating numbers nationally.”

Down chairman Jack Devaney insisted no training took place in Abbey CBS on January 5 when the PSNI were called but were satisfied that as an elite sports group they could come together. "A number of the panel, including potential new players, were brought together last night and the management went through their individual programme plans and what they expect of them for the coming weeks, because they won’t be back together for a while,” said Devaney. “Someone obviously called the police in, but they were satisfied that there was no issue."

Part of the counties’ mitigation is believed to centre around these gatherings taking place on non-GAA property. However, in his letter Ryan stressed “outdoor gatherings on GAA property are not permitted”. The GAA’s rulebook defines collective training as “where one or more player(s) is/are required to be at a specific place at a specific time on a specific date”.