GAA Congress motions may be deferred to later date

The agenda of next month’s virtual GAA Annual Congress is expected to be scaled back significantly.

Several motions such as those pertaining to playing rules such as a sin bin in hurling, the adoption of the split season, the format of the All-Ireland senior football championship from 2022 and the underage grades may be deferred so that they can be debated at an in-person Special Congress later in the year.

The news comes as the emergency powers given to GAA’s Management Committee during the pandemic are to be renewed. The Congress-like authority afforded to Coiste Bainisti so as to allow quick decisions has been in place since last April.

The GAA’s Management Committee and Central Council meet this week to finalise how Congress will be organised at the end of February.

What is certain is Larry McCarthy will succeed John Horan as GAA president and there will also be a vote to replace Larry McCarthy and John Costigan as trustees after they have completed their three-year terms.

Horan will also deliver his final address as uachtarán as McCarthy will his first speech in office, while the reports of director general Tom Ryan and finance director Ger Mulryan are also to be presented and formally adopted.

Several clubs have taken issue with the streamlining of the underage grades to odd years (eg U15, U17).

In Tipperary, eight motions regarding those grades were on the clár of their 2020 convention last month.

“We had no choice but to introduce the U13, U15, U17,” explained county secretary Tim Floyd of the decision at Congress last year to make the odd years the main underage grades from 2021.

“At convention, we approved not just U19 but U21 as well. There seems to be a lot of confusion about them but four or five clubs felt very strongly about this.

“A single U20 competition would have solved a lot rather than two competitions, which might complicate things.

“As it was, we found it difficult to play U21 because we had U21 football at the start of the year and U21 hurling at the end and it was difficult to get that finished. Time will tell now with another competition.

“Look, clubs have decided now and we’ll see how it goes, see if we can fit it into the fixtures calendar but with everything being pushed back a month now it is going to be a challenge.”