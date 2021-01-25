Paul Murphy named Kerry senior football captain for 2021

The Rathmore man takes over from David Clifford
Paul Murphy named Kerry senior football captain for 2021

Paul Murphy is the longest-serving East Kerry player on the Kerry panel having made his debut in 2014 when Kerry won their last All-Ireland SFC title. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 20:10
Murt Murphy

Rathmore's Paul Murphy will replace his East Kerry colleague David Clifford as Kerry senior football captain this year.

East Kerry has won the honour of picking the Kerry captain for the past two seasons as back-to-back county champions and this time nominated Murphy to take over from the young Fossa star. 

Murphy was not on the East Kerry side that bridged a 20-year gap since their last county title in 2019 as Rathmore, who were relegated that season, were still competing in the senior grade but was a key addition for their title defence last year. 

Murphy is the longest-serving East Kerry player on the Kerry panel having made his debut in 2014 when Kerry won their last All-Ireland SFC title.

The 29-year-old is considered a leader in the dressing room and had a brief stint as captain previously when he skippered Kerry during the 2019 League campaign. This came about as then champions Dr Crokes decided not to nominate a captain until after their players were finished with their All-Ireland Club campaign but indicated they would like the captain to be from another East Kerry club, with Murphy getting the nod from management.

The man of the match in Kerry’s 2014 All-Ireland victory over Donegal, Murphy has, injuries aside, been ever-present on the Kerry starting team since then. 

With the experience of playing in four All-Ireland finals, including the 2019 replay, Murphy's leadership will be crucial for Kerry as they pick up the pieces from their chastening loss to Cork last November.

It's also believed that manager Peter Keane has added reinforcements to his backroom team in Gavin Rackard, Connacht Rugby’s performance nutritionist, and Kevin Beasley, who was the squad’s nutritionist during Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s tenure. 

The appointment of a new coach is also close to being sorted. Paul Galvin’s name is still top of the list while it’s also speculated that Cork-based Kerry native Kieran Cronin may also be given a role in a revamped backroom team.

More in this section

Monaghan v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Marty Duffy calls on GAA to implement national referee development plan
GAA Special Congress Cap county training at three per week, says Connacht secretary Prenty
General view of players taking to the field 21/6/2014 Munster GAA grounds safety chair: Pitch damage by warm-ups will lead to injuries
Faythe Harriers v Shelmaliers - Wexford County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Former Wexford captain Diarmuid Lyng joins Tralee Parnells

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices