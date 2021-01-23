Recovery fund for Waterford minor Mark Dalton who suffered spinal injury in car crash

A recovery fund for a dual Waterford minor player who suffered spinal trauma in a serious car crash last month has raised over €180,000.

Mark Dalton, his twin brother Tom, and three friends were involved in the collision on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020. Just a week later, Mark and Tom had been due to face Tipperary in the Munster Minor Hurling semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Mark was treated at CUH and the Mater Hospital Spinal Unit but has been left with major trauma to his spine. His rehabilitation journey will continue at the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dún Laoghaire “for the next considerable period of time”.

A fifth-year student at Pobalscoil na Tríonóide in Youghal and member of Shamrocks GAA club in West Waterford, the main goal of the GoFundMe page is “to bring Mark back to a suitably modified home” as soon as possible.

“There’s one or two in every school and community; ye know the kind of young man I am talking about. Without ever trying to command attention, the guy who seamlessly gains the respect of his colleagues and whom you know is a team player,” said his school principal, Séamas Ó Ceallacháin.

“That fellow who never sets out to be the focal point of conversation yet is very popular with everybody. The person you know that will always be there for you if you are in a corner but doesn’t want to be over-powering.

“To the community of Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Mark Dalton is that fine, decent, respected, and well-liked young man.”

Waterford minor hurling manager Darragh Duggan said: “Mark is and was, along with his twin brother Tom, a very important member of this year’s county minor hurling panel.

“Armed with a relaxed but focused attitude, Mark developed into a fine young hurler who excelled in an attacking role.

“Mark’s contribution to the panel was immense and his searing pace, along with a superb eye for a score, was sorely missed in our championship outing against Tipperary.”

You can donate to the Mark Dalton Recovery Fund here.