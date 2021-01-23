Tom Feeney named as new Waterford hurling selector

His Ballyduff Upper club-mate Stephen Molumphy has stepped away from the set-up due to work commitments with the Irish Defence Forces in the UK
Tom Feeney came on as a second-half substitute in the 2008 All-Ireland final loss to Kilkenny. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Tomás McCarthy

Former Waterford defender Tom Feeney has joined Liam Cahill's Déise hurling backroom team as selector for the 2021 season. 

Feeney was part of the Déise senior squad from 1993 to 2008. The full-back won Munster minor, under-21, and senior medals as well as a National League title. 

He was an All Star nominee in 1998 when Waterford reached the All-Ireland semi-final under Gerald McCarthy. He was nominated again during Justin McCarthy’s tenure in 2002 and 2006. He came on as a second-half substitute in the 2008 All-Ireland final loss to Kilkenny.

Feeney was part of the selection panel in 2019 that chose Cahill to take over as Waterford manager.

Seadna Morey will not line out for Clare in 2021
Former Kerry footballer Aisling Clifford on finding a family away from home in London
Paul Mannion the latest Dublin player to leave panel
GWS Giants AFLW Training Session

Sydney skipper: Bríd Stack is stubborn and bold and wears neck brace like a champion

