Seadna Morey will not line out for Clare in 2021

Seadna Morey will not be a part of the Clare hurling panel in 2021.

Confirmation came this evening through his club Sixmilebridge, who released a statement on the club website.

Morey made his senior inter-county debut in 2012 and was a member of the All-Ireland winning panel 12 months later.

The 27-year-old, who played in every championship game last year, has not ruled out a return to the inter-county game in the future.

His club say he will continue to line out for them as they prepare for a county title defence in 2021.

"Thanks for the memories and lots more to be made as the next chapter begins," the Sixmilebridge added.