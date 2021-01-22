Paul Galvin linked with Kerry return as coach

Kerry legend Paul Galvin is in the frame for an intriguing return to Peter Keane’s Kingdom set-up as a coach.

The four-time All-Ireland winner (41) has been identified as an attractive option by Kerry management and is being lined up for a sideline return after his brief foray into inter-county management with Wexford last year.

Galvin, a former footballer of the year, would be an intriguing choice to fill the gap in the coaching ticket created by the departure of Donie Buckley last March. Buckley, who has since agreed a coaching role with Monaghan for 2021, was not replaced by Peter Keane last year.

Finuge man Galvin is said to be mulling over the proposal and would be conscious of the uncertainty over the 2021 campaign, and the fact it already looks compromised to some degree by continuing Covid lockdowns.

One of the obvious obstacles to a Kerry return is that Galvin now lives in Mayo with his wife and daughter – and was cited as one of the reasons, along with the pandemic, that he decided to leave Wexford.

Galvin initially agreed to join the Wexford set-up in a coaching capacity, but after discussions with the County Board, agreed to take on the role as manager, he revealed in a recent Examiner Sport podcast. It also emerged that he had been courted by other clubs and counties.

However, sources in Kerry are hopeful those issues can be overcome and that Galvin is energised at the prospect of a coaching/selector role with his native county. One source surmised: "It's nowhere near done and dusted yet, though."

With Keane continuing into a third season as manager, Galvin would join selectors Tommy Griffin, Maurice Fitzgerald and James Foley if he agrees to the proposal.

The proposed backroom shake-up comes in the wake of Kerry’s disappointing exit at the hands of Cork in the Munster SFC semi-final in November. Keane and Board chairman Tim Murphy subsequently met to discuss the composition of the senior management team, with an expectation arising therefrom that there would be coaching expertise added.