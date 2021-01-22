Conor Lane: Rule changes would put more onus on referees

Leading football referee Conor Lane says some of the new proposed rules to the game will heap more responsibility on match officials.

The recommendations by the standing playing rules committee to introduce a penalty for a cynical goal opportunity-denying foul in both football and hurling as well as the concussion substitute will add to the pressure on the men in the middle.

Each can only be determined by the referees and Lane knows asking them to determine what constitutes a goal-scoring opportunity, as it can take place in or outside the large rectangle, is a major call.

“Once you come to the correct call, once you are happy and confident it’s a penalty,” said the Banteer-Lyre man who confirmed the national panel of referees have yet to discuss the proposals. “It’s going to take time to get used to it and if they are to bring it in it will definitely have to come in for the National League.

“What you want is consistency so that the fella giving the penalty in Wexford Park is also giving it in Tralee. It’s going to be a challenging one because it adds to the duties that are there.

“The foul denying the goalscoring chance doesn’t have to take place inside the large rectangle so where could you give the penalty? Outside the 45-metre line? It also has to be explained do you give it for a one-on-one situation or a man bearing down on goal.”

Lane is slightly concerned that it will be left up to referees to decide if a player can be substituted for concussion. “If the player gets injured, you stop the play right away and clear the area so that the doctors can tend to the player.

“What you don’t want is somebody fainting after a game who you said was okay to play on. How when you are not a doctor are you supposed to judge it? You just have to call a halt and trust that the players are fair and there is a genuine head injury.”

Lane agrees that the games would be better off without maor foirnes, as is called for by the playing rules body. “I don’t think there is any need for a maor foirne, really. They don’t make our lives easier or more difficult. If they were to make it difficult, we have the powers to send them to the stand. But the more the field stays the same, the better. You don’t want to see people running onto the field all the time.”