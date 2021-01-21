Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí decision to be made in the coming weeks

Munster GAA will hold off for another couple of weeks before making a final decision on their 2020/21 post-primary competitions.

This year's All-Ireland post-primary series was cancelled last week, but that decision pertains exclusively to the playing of All-Ireland quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals, and so does not affect the running of provincial competitions at secondary school level.

A Munster GAA official said today that a decision on their 2020/21 post-primary competitions, which include the Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí, will be made in the coming weeks once the Government outlines its plan with regard to the easing of restrictions.

GAA games activity at post-primary level can only proceed under Levels 1 and 2 of Government guidelines.

In plans drawn up before the current academic year began, the Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí competitions were changed to straight knockout, with home advantage in place for the opening two rounds to reduce the amount of travel for participating teams. The early rounds of the lower-grade competitions, meanwhile, had been organised on a regional basis in a bid to minimise travel.

Of course, unless the country moves to Level 2 at some point before the academic year is out, such plans will prove redundant.

As well as the All-Ireland post-primary series, the GAA has also pulled the plug on third-level competitions for 2020/21.

The LGFA announced last week that their 2020/21 Higher Education Championships had been suspended. No decision has yet been taken with regard to Camogie's Ashbourne Cup or lower-tier competitions.

Elsewhere, Galway County Board is hoping to commence club activity for 2021 on May 1, in the form of league competitions, if public health guidelines allow.