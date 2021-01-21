Michael Darragh Macauley retires from inter-county football

Michael Darragh Macauley has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The Dublin star won eight senior All-Ireland titles and was named Footballer of the Year in 2013. He won another All-Star in 2011.

The Ballyboden St Enda's clubman also won 10 Leinster titles and five National Leagues, as well as the 2016 All-Ireland SFC club title.

He follows Paddy Andrews in leaving the Dublin squad since the county claimed its sixth senior title in a row before Christmas.

Macauley tweeted this morning: "Sin é uaimse. Míle buíochas ó chroí."

Sin é uaimse. Míle buíochas ó chroí pic.twitter.com/6QVEMDcFAp — Michael D Macauley (@MDMA_9) January 21, 2021

More to follow