Michael Darragh Macauley retires from inter-county football

Michael Darragh Macauley has announced his retirement from inter-county football.
The Dublin star won eight senior All-Ireland titles and was named Footballer of the Year in 2013. He won another All-Star in 2011.
The Ballyboden St Enda's clubman also won 10 Leinster titles and five National Leagues, as well as the 2016 All-Ireland SFC club title.
He follows Paddy Andrews in leaving the Dublin squad since the county claimed its sixth senior title in a row before Christmas.
Macauley tweeted this morning: "Sin é uaimse. Míle buíochas ó chroí."
