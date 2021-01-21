Michael Darragh Macauley retires from inter-county football

The Dublin star won eight senior All-Ireland titles
Michael Darragh Macauley retires from inter-county football

Michael Darragh MacAuley of Dublin lifts the Sam Maguire Cup the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 09:42

Michael Darragh Macauley has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The Dublin star won eight senior All-Ireland titles and was named Footballer of the Year in 2013. He won another All-Star in 2011.

The Ballyboden St Enda's clubman also won 10 Leinster titles and five National Leagues, as well as the 2016 All-Ireland SFC club title.

He follows Paddy Andrews in leaving the Dublin squad since the county claimed its sixth senior title in a row before Christmas.

Macauley tweeted this morning: "Sin é uaimse. Míle buíochas ó chroí."

More to follow

More in this section

Roscommon v Dublin - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 7 'Normality has to resume': The National League has to be played, says Leitrim chief
Brid Stack ‘devastated but counting my blessings’ Brid Stack ‘devastated but counting my blessings’
Wexford v Kilkenny - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 Adrian Mullen set to be named as Kilkenny captain; Conor Phelan joins management team
Michael Darragh Macauley retires from inter-county football

Crows appeal suggests Brid Stack injury may have occurred in separate incident

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices