Crows appeal suggests Brid Stack injury may have occurred in separate incident

The appeal by Adelaide Crows of the suspension of Ebony Marinoff has been adjourned after the club introduced new video evidence which suggests GWS Giants player Brid Stack could have had her neck fractured in a separate incident to the one for which Marinoff was banned.

Marinoff was handed a three-match ban for the frontal collision on the former Cork ladies footballer, who sustained a fracture of the C7 vertebra during the game.

The ban is the longest handed to an AWFL player, and Crows originally appealed on the basis that the punishment was 'grossly disproportionate', with coach Matthew Clarke saying the club felt the incident was “an unavoidable footy collision”.

However, Marinoff’s counsel, Sam Abbott, took a different tack at the appeal hearing last night, indicating his plans to submit further video evidence of an incident earlier in the game which showed Stack being knocked into the advertising hoardings by several Crows players.

Abbott said the footage had been drawn to the club's attention by Marinoff herself, who had watched the full game back since her suspension was confirmed.

Fox Sports reports that appeal chairman David Jones replied: “Surely the club would have reviewed all the footage?”

Mr Abbott reportedly answered: “The club may well have, and one might think that they did for certain other extraneous reasons, but not with a view to looking at whether Stack had an earlier collision, which might be relevant to causation and might be relevant to whether the classification of the level of offence was manifestly excessive.”

The video was played at the hearing but not discussed with Jones ruling the hearing should be adjourned until Thursday, January 28 to allow AFL counsel to consider the new evidence.