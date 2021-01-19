Dara Ó Cinnéide takes over as An Ghaeltacht chairman

Ó Cinnéide won two senior county titles with the club in 2001 and ‘03, lining out in the 2004 All-Ireland senior club final against Caltra
Dara Ó Cinnéide takes over as An Ghaeltacht chairman

Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh congratulates Dara Ó Cinnéide on An Ghaeltacht's success in the 2017 Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta.

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 17:34
John Fogarty

Kerry’s 2004 All-Ireland winning captain Dara Ó Cinnéide has taken over as chairman of his club An Ghaeltacht.

The 45-year-old replaces Seán Ó Catháin who served his five years in the position. Two-time All-Ireland winner Ó Cinnéide was a selector with An Ghaeltacht when they regained senior status in 2017 before they were relegated the following year.

Having started playing junior B with An Ghaeltacht in the early 1990s, he won two senior county titles with the club in 2001 and ‘03, lining out in the 2004 All-Ireland senior club final against Caltra.

Ó Cinnéide’s views on the community’s connection with the club are well known. Speaking this month two years ago, he laid out why he is totally against any form of professionalism in Gaelic Games.

“I'm fundamentally opposed to payments to managers. I'm not stupid enough, I'm not romantic enough to think that it's not happening left, right and centre in this county and every other county; that there is money changing hands. To me, that's corrosive to any club.

"If you give a person, €80, €90, €100, €110, €120 per session… a club is about more than your senior team; it's about more than their senior team winning games. It's about how their community interacts with their club.”

More in this section

How a woman in Wales plans to reunite a Waterford girl with a missing football How a woman in Wales plans to reunite a Waterford girl with a missing football
Launch of the Leinster GAA Strategic Vision and Action Plan GAA must keep 'revolutionary' replay changes to ensure fixture certainty - Michael Reynolds
Valentia GAA plea: ‘We just want to find a home for our players and look after them’ Valentia GAA plea: ‘We just want to find a home for our players and look after them’
Dara Ó Cinnéide takes over as An Ghaeltacht chairman

Adelaide's Marinoff gets three-match ban for tackle that injured Bríd Stack

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices