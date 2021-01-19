Joy for Edel Curry as Waterford becomes first ladies county board to develop own grounds

“It can definitely be done, it just takes time,” said Waterford LGFA secretary Edel Curry of other ladies football county boards following Waterford’s lead in purchasing and developing their own grounds.

Waterford LGFA yesterday announced the purchase of an 11-acre site near Dungarvan which will become the home of Waterford ladies football once construction and development work has been completed in early 2023.

Waterford LGFA’s acquisition of land comes just over a year after Armagh LGFA received the green light to develop a ground at McKeever Park in Killeen.

Five years of fundraising by Waterford LGFA preceded this purchase and while further fundraising will be necessary during the development phase of the project, savings will be made in the long run as the county board will no longer have to pay for the use of floodlights when renting fields for their county teams to train on.

The renting of GAA-owned facilities by female county teams is a significant financial drain for many camogie and ladies football county boards. In one county, the ladies football county board pays up to €250 a night for their senior team to train at a club venue with floodlights switched on.

The renting of GAA owned fields, without the use of floodlights, varies from €100-150 in this county.

A board official from this county also said that certain GAA clubs within the county are charging their local LGFA club for the use of the GAA pitch and facilities.

Waterford LGFA said yesterday their new facility “will be available for use to all county and club teams in the Waterford LGFA and will mean that county players will no longer have to travel to different GAA fields around the county and not knowing where their next training session will be on a weekly and even daily basis”.

“It can definitely be done,” said Waterford LGFA secretary Edel Curry of more ladies football county boards purchasing and developing their own grounds, “it just takes planning and preparation.

“To go out and fundraise for a field, it is hard. It is a long process. It is not a short-term goal, it is a long-term goal. It will be for the kids of the future, they are the ones that will be using it.”

Waterford LGFA has said “the full fit out and works for the new facility will be funded by the sale of nearby development lands from which the entire profit will be split 70% to the WLGFA and the remaining 30% to the local Kilgobinet GAA club”.

Work is expected to commence by the summer, with Waterford’s new home to consist of one pitch, a stand, dressing-rooms, a car park, and a six-lane running track around the perimeter of the pitch.

Elsewhere, new Mayo LGFA chairman Des Phillips has said he “would love” to see Carnacon players return to the Mayo fold this season. Twelve Mayo players — eight from Carnacon — stepped away from the county senior panel midway through the 2018 All-Ireland championship, citing “player welfare issues” as their reason for leaving.

Peter Leahy, who wore the manager’s bib at the time of this player exodus, recently quit the post of Mayo manager to join Bernard Flynn’s Meath U20 backroom team.

“That is something we would love to see happen — the Carnacon girls back making themselves available to play for Mayo,” Phillips told Midwest Radio.

“I am sure whatever manager comes in would be delighted to have them back. That is something for the manager, the Carnacon girls, and everyone else that is involved, that we will sit down, we’ll talk, and hopefully sort that out when we have a new manager appointed.”