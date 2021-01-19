GAA Championship draws to take place next month

The 2021 GAA Championship draws are set to take place in the middle of next month.

The provincial paths in the Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire Cups will be revealed just over two months before the action is scheduled to start on April 17. The GAA and RTÉ are currently discussing dates for a live show.

Both competitions will be run on a qualifier basis, each of the 11 teams in the Liam MacCarthy Cup guaranteed at least two games, while those counties in football’s Division 3 and 4 at the end of the 2021 competition who don’t reach their respective provincial championships will enter the Tailteann Cup.

As reigning Munster and Ulster champions, Tipperary and Cavan have been guaranteed qualifier spots should they fail to be promoted from Division 3 or make successive provincial final appearances.

As they were the 2020 finalists, Cork and Tipperary will be granted semi-final byes but could yet be drawn against another in one of them.

As per the All-Ireland semi-final rota, the Munster and Ulster champions are on the same side of the draw with expected Leinster winners Dublin facing the Connacht winners should they both come through their quarter-finals.

A meeting of Central Council on Friday week, January 30, will determine if they are to be any changes made to the dates that were announced before Christmas. A delay to the start of the Allianz Leagues is anticipated although some officials remain sceptical about the secondary competition taking place at all.

However, the finishing league positions are integral to the Tailteann Cup aspect of the All-Ireland SFC.

Annual Congress has been scheduled for February 26 and 27 and it will be organised on a virtual basis with delegations expected to be significantly reduced.

The GAA’s IT department are currently working on the technological challenges presented by voting and debating remotely.

The split season and the composition of the 2022 All-Ireland senior football championship will be the main items on the agenda along with a number of significant playing rule changes.

Larry McCarthy is due to succeed John Horan as GAA president, while there will be a vote to determine who succeeds McCarthy and John Costigan as trustees of the GAA, which include positions on the organisation’s management committee.

Current Central Competitions Control Committee chairman Ned Quinn (Kilkenny) is among those putting his name forward along with former Munster chairman Robert Frost (Clare), Kerry’s JJ O’Carroll, ex-Ulster chair Michael Hassan (Antrim) and John Corcoran of Roscommon.