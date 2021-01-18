GAA must keep 'revolutionary' replay changes to ensure fixture certainty - Michael Reynolds

Leinster GAA secretary Michael Reynolds believes the GAA has to retain many of its Covid-influenced regulations to retain fixtures certainty.

Finishing games on the day for all but the All-Ireland finals is something he would like to see retained, while he regards the decoupling of adult and U17 fixtures as being of huge importance to providing a trustworthy programme of games.

In his report to Leinster convention this month, he writes: “Over the past few years, fixture certainty became the buzzword. A number of initiatives were put in place to assist in providing fixture certainty and to provide the opportunity of having more games (not necessarily more competitions at the same level) - master fixture plan(s) both inter-county and club, adult and juvenile, age bands (which, in my view, should be reduced at least for some juvenile competitions), the decoupling of U17 and adult, extra-time the first day in knockout and finishing on the day.

“All of the above are positives in our quest for fixture certainty - a certainty that is of absolute benefit to our players and they deserve that certainty. The separation of U17 from adult is the initiative that has done the most to assist in fixture certainty.”

Reynolds continues: “To the credit of clubs and counties there was a total acceptance of the Emergency Powers implemented by Coiste Bainisti. An opportunity was grasped - all knock-out games finish on the day. In normal circumstances, it would have been difficult to have such a revolution accepted and it is a revolution.

“Ultimately, fixture certainty and replays are incompatible. I hope that with the exception perhaps of All-Ireland senior finals (Tier 1) that all knockout games will finish on the day.”

Reynolds hit out at those who criticise units of the GAA but are not willing to get involved.

“It is amazing the many suggestions we receive throughout a year as to how we can do things differently or not at all. Some of the commentary is not based on facts or reality. Yet few offer to seek election to county committees in an effort to correct the errors as they see it.

“Yes we, irrespective of our position, always strive to improve, to do better. Society and certainly social media is more and more having a negative slant. At a time when everyone needs positivity, it is unfortunate to have to contend with doom and gloom.”