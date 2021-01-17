Brid Stack hospitalised after suffering injury playing for Sydney

Brid Stack playing for Greater Western Sydney Giants Picture via @GWSGIANTS Twitter account

John Fogarty

Former Cork star Bríd Stack has been hospitalised after suffering an injury while lining out for Greater Western Sydney Giants during a practice match in Adelaide today.

The game against Adelaide Crows in Norwood Oval was brought to a premature end near the end of the fourth quarter when Stack was met heavily in a tackle.

A tweet on the Giants’ Twitter account read: “Unfortunately Irish recruit Brid Stack has been taken to hospital following spinal precaution protocols after a collision in a tackle late in the fourth quarter. She’s in the best possible care and we will provide a full update when we have further information.” 

Photos from the game show Stack’s concerned team-mates, including Mayo’s Cora Staunton, congregated around the 34-year-old as she received medical attention.

Stack, who retired from inter-county football at the start of 2019 after claiming 11 All-Irelands and seven All-Stars, signed with the Giants in October and moved to Sydney with her husband Cárthach and their son Cárthach junior last month.

She told the Irish Examiner: “The opportunity to play professional football doesn’t come along too often and I know how fortunate I am to get it now, when I couldn’t have expected it at all and when circumstances such as Cárthach’s work allow us to go on the adventure as a family.”

