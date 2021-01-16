Ger Aylward the latest to step away from Kilkenny panel

Two-time All-Ireland winner Ger Aylward has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.
Ger Aylward the latest to step away from Kilkenny panel

Ger Aylward of Kilkenny in action against Damien Cahalane of Cork and Seán O'Donoghue, left, during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Round 1 match between Kilkenny and Cork at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sat, 16 Jan, 2021 - 14:05

Two-time All-Ireland winner Ger Aylward has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

Having made his debut in 2013, the Glenmore clubman also won three Leinster senior titles with Kilkenny, and won an All-Star in the 2015 All-Ireland winning season.

He suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury early in the following campaign, which cost him the 2016 season. And further injuries hampered his involvement over the following seasons.

The forward posted on Instagram: "Would just like to take this opportunity to thank family and friends for the support over the past seven years.

"It was an honour to wear the black and amber, time to call it a day. Thanks for the memories."

Aylward follows corner-back Paul Murphy in stepping away from the Kilkenny panel, as manager Brian Cody gets ready for his 23rd successive season as manager.

More to follow

More in this section

Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Chris Barrett becomes fifth Mayo footballer to retire
Peter Keane calls five newcomers to Kerry panel, Brendan Cummins steps back from hurlers Peter Keane calls five newcomers to Kerry panel, Brendan Cummins steps back from hurlers
Limerick v Antrim - Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 2 Return of the Master: Why Donal O’Grady’s new role is ‘a masterstroke’ for Cork hurling
Ger Aylward the latest to step away from Kilkenny panel

Éamonn Ryan is laid to rest: 'He was happiest in a field, helping and guiding others'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices