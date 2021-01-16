Ger Aylward the latest to step away from Kilkenny panel

Two-time All-Ireland winner Ger Aylward has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

Having made his debut in 2013, the Glenmore clubman also won three Leinster senior titles with Kilkenny, and won an All-Star in the 2015 All-Ireland winning season.

He suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury early in the following campaign, which cost him the 2016 season. And further injuries hampered his involvement over the following seasons.

The forward posted on Instagram: "Would just like to take this opportunity to thank family and friends for the support over the past seven years.

"It was an honour to wear the black and amber, time to call it a day. Thanks for the memories."

Aylward follows corner-back Paul Murphy in stepping away from the Kilkenny panel, as manager Brian Cody gets ready for his 23rd successive season as manager.

More to follow