Chris Barrett becomes fifth Mayo footballer to retire

All-Star nominee Chris Barrett has become the fifth Mayo footballer to retire from inter-county football this closed season.

Following David Clarke, Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons, and Donal Vaughan, the 33-year-old Belmullet man has stepped away.

“After 13 enjoyable years in the Green and Red jersey, I would like to announce my retirement from inter-county football,” the 2017 All-Star confirmed via the official Mayo GAA website.

“I feel incredibly privileged to have played alongside some of the most talented and honourable men to ever pull on a Mayo jersey.

“Not to mention the management teams, the support staff, and our loyal supporters that have been central to everything good Mayo GAA has achieved over the last number of years. Thank you to each and every one of you for a memorable journey.

“A special word of thanks to Beal an Mhuirthead GAA for playing a huge part in my development as a player. To my work colleagues in LEPD, for their understanding and help over the last number of years. To my parents, brothers, and sister, for being there every step of the way.

“Finally, to Dearbhaile and Isla. Thank you for your unwavering support and your sacrifices, without which I could not have achieved what I did.”

Nominated for five All-Stars, Barrett made 47 SFC appearances for Mayo after making his debut in 2008. He claimed seven Connacht titles and the 2019 Division 1 title.

Mayo chairman Liam Moffatt commended Barrett, who had been commuting from Dublin to training for several years.

“On behalf of Mayo GAA, I would like to thank Chris for his outstanding contribution and commitment to Mayo GAA. From his excellent debut season as a minor in 2005 to the All-Ireland senior final 2020, Chris consistently delivered top drawer defensive performances.

“Like many of our players Chris never let injuries or career-related travels dampen his commitment and for that, we in Mayo GAA are very grateful. I would like to wish Chris and his family all the very best for the future.”