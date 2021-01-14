Dublin star Paddy Andrews announces retirement 

Andrews won 7 All-Irelands, 5 NFL titles and 11 Leinster crowns in an illustrious 12 year senior career.
Dublin star Paddy Andrews

Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 09:52
Colm O’Connor

Dublin All-Ireland football winner Paddy Andrews has announced his retirement. 

The St Brigid's man confirmed his departure in a statement this morning.

He wrote: "After 12 years it’s time for me to finish up with the Dublin football team. It’s been an amazing journey being part of such an incredible group of people over that period.

To Pillar, Pat, Jim, Dessie and their coaches, I’d like to thank them for giving me the opportunity to represent the Dublin team and experience so many special moments.

I’d also like to thank my club St.Brigid’s for their support and all the coaches & members down in Russell Park.

To my family, friends and in particular my parents Pat & Angela and my fiancée Doireann, I owe a huge debt for their constant belief in me through so many highs and lows.

A special thanks to our phenomenal supporters for their unwavering belief and encouragement over so many years, good and bad. Finally, to my teammates, it was the highest privilege to share the journey with you all. All the best for the road ahead."

