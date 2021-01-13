National Leagues should go ahead, says Waterford GAA treasurer John Jackson

Without the €80,000 operating grant this year, several counties are struggling but Jackson doesn’t see it as a reason not to stage the Allianz Leagues, due to commence from the end of next month.
“I personally think they should take place They will take place behind closed doors meaning there will be no gate receipts but they are ideal preparation for the Championship. The football groups are small and Waterford is one of only three in Division 4 because it doesn’t look like London will be taking part.”
It’s expected that the GAA will again shortly approach the Government about subventing an inter-county season. If there is an opportunity to garner gate receipts it will only transpire at the earliest in the latter part of the second quarter of this year. Advice from the GAA’s finance committee is expected to be presented to Central Council later this month.
Croke Park are again expected to manage the expenses of county teams this year and Jackson believes the system brought in before the resumption of the 2020 season last October has worked well. “We had no problems, no issues, in fairness. Once expenses were submitted, they were reimbursed and that was it.”