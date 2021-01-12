Bernard Flynn attempted to get Sean Boylan to join his U20 backroom team

New Meath U20 manager Bernard Flynn has revealed he tried desperately to prise county legend Sean Boylan away from his role with Down.

Two-time All-Ireland winner Flynn was confirmed as the new U20s boss on Monday night, a month after Boylan was unveiled in Conor Laverty’s Down U20 backroom.

Flynn has assembled a high profile management setup including 1999 All-Ireland winning captain Graham Geraghty though admitted he failed to lure Boylan.

“The first guy I did ring when the chairman first rang me was Sean Boylan, to see would he be a selector,” Flynn told LMFM Radio.

“I tried for about three days to get his head turned and to maybe do a U-turn. I feel he should be involved in every underage Meath squad in some capacity, I do feel strongly on that.”

Geraghty isn’t the only former Meath captain in Flynn’s setup as recently retired Graham Reilly has also been included.

Former Dublin and Ipswich Town netminder Shane Supple will be the goalkeeping coach while ex-Mayo ladies manager Peter Leahy will be the team coach with Robbie Brennan also involved.

Geraghty and Leahy are close pals with Flynn while Reilly hails from Flynn’s native St Colmcille’s in east Meath though the new manager insisted it isn’t an old pals act.

“Everyone has a job to do, I didn’t just pick them because they’re mates or friends or anything like that,” said Flynn. “I saw a specific role for each of them where they can contribute and that’s all that mattered.”

Meath won the Leinster minor championship in 2018 so should have a strong team in this year’s U20 campaign which is scheduled to run between March 27/28 and May 1/2.

Flynn is just as interested in the long-term picture with current minor manager John McCarthy, who has guided his team to the outstanding provincial final against Offaly, set to oversee a new Post Academy Panel set up to bridge the gap between minor and U20.

McCarthy will step up to U20 selector for 2022 and eventually replace Flynn in 2023.

Flynn also said he’ll be careful not to ‘flog’ Geraghty just months after the Royal County legend suffered a brain haemorrhage.

“I’ve been chatting to Graham Geraghty for a good while, after his rehab and all,” said Flynn. “He wants to give a bit back. We’re not going to flog him, we’ve got to be careful but he was thrilled to come on board and to try to help the young players.”

Former Mullingar Shamrocks manager Flynn revealed that he and Leahy were close to working together on ‘another project’ last year and said he’s glad now that it didn’t materialise.

As for the involvement of Reilly, just 31 and frozen out of the Meath panel this year by boss Andy McEntee, Flynn said he has high hopes. “I think the young players of Meath will look up to him, he was a captain, an All-Star nominee, one of our best forwards for years.”

Meanwhile, former All-Ireland minor winner Paul Nestor, brother of 1999 senior winner Nigel, will replace Gerry Cooney as a senior selector.