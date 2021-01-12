Peter Leahy leaves Mayo ladies to join Bernard Flynn's Meath U20 backroom team

Also in the star-studded back-room team for the Royals are Graham Geraghty and Graham Reilly
Peter Leahy leaves Mayo ladies to join Bernard Flynn's Meath U20 backroom team

Former Mayo ladies football manager Peter Leahy has joined Bernard Flynn's Meath U20 backroom team. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 12:05
Joel Slattery

Peter Leahy has stepped down as Mayo ladies football manager.

Leahy's three-year stint as boss saw the Connacht reach an All-Ireland quarter-final in 2018, a semi-final 12 months later, while they were knocked out in the group stage in last year's truncated championship.

Leahy will join Bernard Flynn, who was last night confirmed as the new Meath U20 football manager. Also in the star-studded back-room team for the Royals are Graham Geraghty and Graham Reilly, Robbie Brennan and Shane Supple.

Leahy, speaking to MidWest Radio, said the decision was made with a "tinge of sadness".

"An opportunity arose," he said, "it's been on the cards for a week and a half, it leaked to the media that I was going to be involved with the Meath U20s and it was ratified last night."

Leahy added that the new role offers him a "new adventure".

"The last year with Mayo was exceptionally tough but I had a year left in my contract that I was going to honour.

"It transpired the opportunity came up to work with a legend like Bernard Flynn," he added.

"I felt I needed a change and I think at the end of the day it will be healthy for the players to make a change at this stage."

Meanwhile, former All-Ireland winning hurling captain Declan Carr is set to be ratified as the Tipperary's new senior ladies football manager next Monday night.

He will take over from Shane Ronayne who left the role to take over the Waterford men's side.

