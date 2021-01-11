Brian Cody to lead Kilkenny for a 24th season

For a 24th season, Brian Cody will man the sideline as Kilkenny’s senior hurling manager this year.

Appointed in November 1998, the 11-time All-Ireland winning boss led the Cats to a 16th Leinster crown in his reign when they beat Galway in November’s provincial final.

As expected, DJ Carey will not be part of Cody’s management team for the upcoming season.

Instead, 66-year-old Cody will again be assisted by James McGarry and Martin Comerford with Michael Comerford remaining on as strength and conditioning coach.

Carey, who was thanked by the Kilkenny County Board for his contribution in the past number of years, has been tipped to take the vacant Carlow manager’s position.

Derek Lyng has been ratified for another season as U20 manager with Peter Barry and Michael Rice as his selectors.

Richie Mulrooney remains on as U17 boss and will be assisted by Adrian Finan, Martin Carey, James Meagher and Niall Bergin.

Speaking about his future following the All-Ireland semi-final loss to Waterford, Cody wasn’t keen to take much satisfaction from winning a first Leinster title in four years: “You don’t start thinking about what happened maybe a few weeks ago.

“The reality is that Kilkenny hurling moves on, Kilkenny hurling goes on and next year comes very quickly.”