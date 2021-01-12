Mayo trio hit with three-month bans for attending All-Ireland final

Three members of the Mayo GAA senior football backroom team have received three-month suspensions after accessing last month’s All-Ireland final between Mayo and Dublin at Croke Park without undergoing the relevant Covid-19 checks.

It is understood that Croke Park officials this week asked Mayo GAA to explain the presence of the three unaccredited backroom team members at the All-Ireland on December 19.

Croke Park had obtained CCTV footage of the trio gaining access to the stadium covertly and in contravention of the strict Covid-19 guidelines on attendance at championship matches.

The issue was discussed at an executive meeting of Mayo GAA last Friday evening, where it is understood a number of executive members were vocal in their criticism of the trio’s actions.

When contacted on Monday, representatives of the County Board were unwilling to confirm the identities of the three individuals, stating that the issue had been dealt with in-house.

A statement from Mayo GAA to The Western People said that following a review process, the trio involved have admitted responsibility and apologised sincerely for their actions, and have been suspended from all GAA activities for a period of three months.

The suspensions will begin from the beginning of the official inter-county season and will preclude the individuals from all GAA activity during the suspension period.

The GAA has confirmed that no collective inter-county training will be allowed to resume before the end of January at the earliest.

Mayo GAA has claimed that the trio attended the game without the knowledge of either County Board officials or the senior team management.