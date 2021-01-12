Conor Counihan: GAA must revise funding to help rural counties

Cork’s 2010 All-Ireland SFC winning manager Conor Counihan says the GAA’s funding mechanism needs to be revised to reflect the challenges faced by rural counties.

Counihan is against the splitting of Dublin, but does envisage the amalgamation of smaller counties, initially at under-age level, on a pilot basis.

But as county treasurers today submit their 2021 team budgets to Croke Park, Counihan believes the GAA has to consider how travel and food expenses take up so much of rural counties’ budgets as opposed to urban ones.

A study by PHD student Brian Murray of the five GAA annual reports between 2015 and 2019 highlighted Dublin’s expenses funding per square kilometre was €1,612, followed by Kilkenny with €433 in second place. Cork were second last with €92 per sq km, followed by Clare (€85).

“What should be looked at is the additional costs in running a rural county as opposed to an urban county,” says Counihan. “A lot of it is around proximity. If Cork are away to three northern teams in the league, there is a significant cost in that.

“You take a county like Cork where a fella is coming from one end of the county to train, mileage is a big deal. That’s an issue. Travel and food, if that is addressed first, then we could see where we’re going.

“A lot of players live in Cork, but they would have fellas studying in the likes of Limerick whereas the reality is most if not all of the Dublin lads are close enough to their training ground. That’s not their fault, but the financial side of it needs to be balanced.

“So funding should be linked to your costs. At the same time, costs have to be controlled. You can’t be training seven days a week, like. Fellas shouldn’t be pulled collectively any more than three times a week. If we’re going the route we’re going, it’s going to be like work. It’s not meant to be that, it’s meant to be enjoyable and fellas will play longer if that’s the case.”

Counihan also highlights the obvious point that urban counties are more sponsor-friendly. “In terms of attracting sponsors, some counties are in a much better place, literally and figuratively, as well as by virtue of population. Those financial things need to be balanced.

“Equally, you have to be sure that the money is used for what it’s got and you see some level of improvement, and maybe there should be financial incentives like €50,000 towards preparations the following year if, for example, a team is promoted from Division 3 to Division 2.

“That would be difficult to implement, of course, because money can come to teams in various ways.”

Counihan backs a lot of what his former rival manager Pat Gilroy said on The Sunday Game last month about not dividing Dublin and the possibility of other counties joining forces.

“Monopolies happen in sport and they come and they go,” says Counihan. “These things do go in cycles, and I think the Dublin thing will end. At the same time, it’s up to everybody else to raise their standards, but to help that happen there needs to be a levelling of the playing field financially.

“Counties’ performances also need to be looked at, and down the line, yeah, we may have to look at amalgamations. We need to give people warnings of that, though, and bring it in slowly at underage level on a pilot scheme and see how it works.

“If counties aren’t capable of competing at certain levels then they may have to be approached at combining with a neighbouring county or whatever.”

Counihan has no clear preference for either of the football championship proposals going to Annual Congress next month — the four eight-team provincial conferences or the flipping of the National League to become the Championship. But he supports the Tailteann Cup and sees the need for more counties of equal strength to play each other.

“Essentially, we have to get away from these lopsided games,” says Counihan.

“They are of no benefit to anyone. Whichever method addresses that best, I would be going for. I’d love to see the secondary competition come in and I’d allow a certain amount of them, like the finalists, into the main competition, but provincial councils might be challenged by something like that.

“But these mismatches … if I was playing with one of those teams hammered by 20 points and was planning to come back in a few weeks’ time… they’re great fellas is all I can say. I’ll give them that much. They’re the real stars of the GAA.”