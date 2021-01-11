Stephen McDonnell: Class of 2017 had edge on 2013 Cork side

Retired Cork defender Stephen McDonnell believes the 2017 team that he captained to the Munster title was better than the side which came up just a point shy of winning the 2013 All-Ireland.

Glen Rovers man McDonnell called it quits with Cork last week and included the 2017 provincial win as one of his sweetest moments. He felt the team was well positioned to push on for an All-Ireland that year but subsequently coughed up a second-half lead against Waterford to lose out at the last four stage.

McDonnell told RedFM’s Big Red Bench show that he felt “adversity”, in the form of Damien Cahalane’s red card, haunted Cork that day.

“In 2017, I think if we’d got to the All-Ireland final we would have won it,” said McDonnell.

“I think we were very unlucky and I think there were some wrong decisions, when Damien got sent off, our decisions led us down the path of playing into their hands. I think we were even closer nearly then (to winning the All-Ireland) because we would have been winning an All-Ireland by steamrolling teams, by being better than them, because we were a better team collectively.

I think we were a better team in 2017 than 2013. That’s what you’re ultimately trying to achieve, to achieve that level of collective performance and cohesion and togetherness that when you step over the white line the result takes care of itself. We got there in 2017 and because of that teams found it very hard to beat us unless adversity comes in and a player gets sent off and you don’t have a plan B. Live and learn.”

McDonnell said that 2017 provincial triumph, the second of his career, was particularly sweet given how the team had been largely written off after a horror 2016 Championship.

“Before it all started in the bookies we were the bottom of the barrel so for us to go the hard route in 2017, quarter-final, semi-final, final and to win it was some feeling.”

But McDonnell, the founder and chief partner of Live Unbound, a company that provides high performance and leadership support in both business and sport, pointed to the drawn 2013 final with Clare as a bigger “turning point”.

He recalled reading the newspaper the following day and seeing that he’d been handed a four out of 10 rating for his performance, prompting a period of soul searching.

“That kind of gave me the kick that I needed to say: ‘Hold on a second now, I need to do something about this’. I got through that game grand but I know for a fact I was out there and I wasn’t playing well, I wasn’t looking for the ball and I wasn’t getting after it and I wasn’t attacking the game.

“That was down to nerves, a bit of a lack of belief in myself, coming from the northside, none of my family had played with Cork, my friends went down a different path: ‘Who do I think I am?’ All that kind of stuff was at play.”

McDonnell said he “challenged” those thoughts in the three weeks between games and “transitioned to more empowering thoughts and beliefs” for the replay.

Cork lost but McDonnell recalls a personal victory for himself as he “went out there in the All-Ireland final replay and got nominated for man of the match”.

“I went from being the worst player with Cork to potentially the best player with Cork and one of the top three players on the pitch,” he said.

The only difference was, not that I was a worse player or a better player, or that I trained any harder or any less, it was just the quality of my thoughts and my belief in myself.”

- The full interview with Stephen McDonnell on RedFM’s Big Red Bench podcast is available here.