Gareth Bradshaw calls time on Galway career

Galway defender Gareth Bradshaw has become the latest Gaelic footballer to announce his inter-county retirement.

After four Mayo, three Kerry and one Meath player this week confirmed they were stepping away, Moycullen man Bradshaw (33) has joined them.

Bradshaw won three Connacht titles and a Division 2 title after making his debut in 2007. “After 14 years playing with Galway, I’d like to announce my retirement from inter-county football,” he stated. “A huge thank you to my parents and family, my partner Sarah-Jane, friends and team-mates who supported me over the years. It was a huge honour to play football for my county. Thanks.

“I would also like to thank all those who enabled my inter-county career to last for as long as it did, there are too many to name individually but you know who you are and I will always be truly grateful for your help and support.

“To Padraic (Joyce), I would like to thank you for the opportunity and support that you gave me over the last 12 months in what was an unprecedented year in 2020 and I wish you and the team the very best going forward. Furthermore, I would also like to thank all the previous managers whom I played under who entrusted me with the Galway jersey.

“Lastly, but by no means least, I would like to pay tribute to every one of my Galway team-mates, both past and present. It was always a pleasure to play alongside you and I wish you all the very best for the future.”

Joyce praised a player he played alongside before managing last season. “I am not sure most people really understand or appreciate the time, effort and commitment inter-county footballers put into their football careers. Most people just see the games.

“I was a team-mate of Gareth 14 years ago in 2007 when he made his debut for the Galway senior football team. He is an outstanding footballer and he played every game with real passion and drive. He always gave everything for his club Moycullen and Galway Football. He sacrificed all he could in getting his body fit for the challenges year in, year out.

“Having managed him last year I could still see that he was working harder than ever to help Galway Football. He always put the team first. We will miss his presence and personality from the Galway set up.

“On behalf of all involved with the Galway Senior Football team I would like to thank Gareth for his commitment and dedication to Galway Football throughout his career and wish him well with Moycullen defending their county title in the coming season.”