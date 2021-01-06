Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups 'unlikely' to go ahead in 2021

The cancellation of the 2021 Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups is expected to be announced next week.

The GAA’s third-level committee will convene next Monday to discuss the third-level competitions, but it is “very, very unlikely” there will be any Fitzgibbon or Sigerson Cup activity before the current academic year is out, a Croke Park source has said.

Third-level GAA teams are permitted to train under Level 3 restrictions, but the country would need to move to Level 2 - a drop of three levels from the current lockdown restrictions - before Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup matches can proceed.

The Fitzgibbon, Sigerson, and lower-tier third-level championships typically throw-in during the first half of January and while there had been some optimism at the beginning of last month that it might be possible to play third-level games at some stage during the spring of 2021, the record daily case numbers of recent days means that is now a most unrealistic possibility.

“Nothing is ruled in or out at this moment, but anybody looking at it objectively would say that it is not looking practical. The way I see it, it is only heading in one direction,” said a Croke Park source of this year's Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup.

“The colleges that had students on campus, an awful lot of them have reverted to more stricter numbers of people on campus and limiting them as much as possible.”

The closure of secondary schools means the 2020/21 post-primary GAA competitions will likely suffer a similar fate, though no decision has yet been taken.

A GAA update issued on January 1 said "Neither competitive nor challenge games are permitted in 2nd Level schools. Training is permitted during school hours and as part of school approved PE programmes only. Neither games nor training are permitted to take place at 3rd level".