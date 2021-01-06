Graham Reilly: 'Meath won't stop until they're back at the top'

When former Meath captain Graham Reilly confirmed his inter-county retirement on Monday, another little piece of Leinster football history was chipped away.

Reilly didn't play for Meath in 2020 but had made himself available and still considered himself a county player, meaning the St Colmcilles man and Laois veteran Ross Munnelly were the only active non-Dubliners with Leinster senior medals.

Now it's just Munnelly flying the flag for non-Dubs in the eastern province and while the 38-year-old did play and score against Longford and Dublin in November's Championship games, he too could yet call it a day.

Munnelly won his Leinster medal in his debut season of 2003 while Reilly was successful with Meath seven years later, slotting four points in their controversial win over Louth.

"Someone said it to me on Monday that it was only myself and Ross Munnelly left with Leinster medals, outside of Dublin and it's kind of astonishing when you think about it," said Reilly.

"It doesn't show well for Leinster football and you'd imagine we'll soon be at a point where the only current players in the province with Leinster medals are Dubliners.

What do we do to change that? Look, it's up to the likes of Meath, Kildare and every other team in Leinster to get up to that standard.

"I thought Meath were going very well last year and were only beaten narrowly in a lot of games against the top Division 1 teams. They scored 19 points against Dublin in the League after the restart but just didn't perform when they met again in the Leinster final."

Reilly, a powerful runner from the half-forward line at his peak, was a key figure for Meath in 2010 when they put five goals past Dublin, the last time the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions lost a game in Leinster.

A decade on, the big question is when will something like that happen again?

Reilly in action against David Byrne of Dublin during the 2019 Leinster final. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

"They only beat us by a goal in the 2012 Leinster final but since then it's kind of gone out to six, seven points and worse in more recent years," he said. "Right now, just after another All-Ireland win, it's hard to say anyone is going to stop Dublin, they're just a machine that no team in Leinster or beyond has been able to get to grips with.

"What I would say is that the current Meath players and the management believe they're getting closer and making progress. If you took Dublin out of Leinster, would Meath be the best team? I believe they would."

Meath's minors are through to the Leinster final and favourites to collect their second title in three seasons whenever it is played. The U-20s, who will be expected to fare well three years after that 2018 minor win, look set to be guided by a crack management team of Bernard Flynn, Graham Geraghty and Peter Leahy.

"I know the work they're doing in Meath and they won't stop until they're back at the top, if that's five or 10 years who knows but I still think you're going to see a very strong Meath team again," said Reilly.

What's certain is that Reilly won't be part of it, like fellow forward Sean Tobin who also announced his retirement in recent days. The 2017 All-Ireland intermediate club finalist's last start for Meath was the 2019 Leinster final.

"I met Andy McEntee going into the 2020 season and he said he was excluding me from the squad but that he was monitoring my progress. I've a huge amount of respect for Andy and it was a man to man chat, it was just one of those things.

"I'm only 31, I don't feel I'm over the hill or anything but he's developing younger players and if you look at the squad, it's mostly 25 and 26-year-olds.

"I thought last year there'd probably be no club championship and my fitness levels weren't where I wanted when the games came around then so my big target now is to give three to five really strong years to the club. That's going to be my focus."