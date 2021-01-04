Mike Ashley had “no hand, act or part” in Cork GAA sponsorship deal

Controversial English businessman Mike Ashley had “no hand, act or part” in the sponsorship deal agreed between Sports Direct and Cork GAA, according to those familiar with the terms of the deal.

Ashley's business practices have been the focus of much criticism in the UK, but those sources have pointed to the sponsorship deal being done with the Irish wing of Sports Direct, which in turn is part of the Frasers Group.

“This is not a deal with Mike Ashley as a person,” said the source.

“It’s a deal with a company, a company which has other shareholders and funds involved in it. Mike Ashley is not the sole owner of the company.

“In addition, all of the negotiations were carried out with the company’s marketing division in Dublin, and the British side of Sports Direct was not involved at all.”

The board’s representatives are satisfied that the issues which have led to the FAI repaying Sports Direct €100,000 per month because of a terminated sponsorship deal will not apply to Cork.

It’s also understood that there have been preliminary discussions involving the Cork ladies football and camogie teams becoming part of the Sports Direct deal in time, but a complicating factor is the existing sponsorship deals both of these sides currently have.

Those deals are due to run for at least another season before coming up for renewal, at which time the possibility of inclusion under the Sports Direct umbrella - along the lines of the AIG deal sponsoring all elements of the GAA in Dublin - is expected to be discussed in more detail.

Cork GAA’s deal with Chill runs until the conclusion of the 2020 season, but the restrictions involving Covid-19 mean that last year’s action has now stretched into 2021. Specifically, the Cork U20 hurlers’ presence in the All-Ireland final at that grade means the Chill deal is still active until such time as the final is played. The team will wear Chill-sponsored jerseys when and if that final is played.

However, the knock-on effect of the U20 championship being delayed into December meant that the deal with Sports Direct could not be officially announced while that competition was ongoing.

Chill will make the second sponsorship payment under the current deal with Cork GAA when that All-Ireland final is played. Under the terms of the new deal, Sports Direct will make their payments in advance of the season as opposed to Chill’s arrangement, where the payments were made after the season’s action finished.

The agreement is one of the first organised under the One Cork umbrella, a body which amalgamates all of the existing organisations working to further the sport across the county, including the Cork County Board, the Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium Board, Cairde Chorcaí, the clubs and Cork GAA supporters.

It’s understood that Sports Direct - and the Cork County Board - will wish to boost the visibility of the deal by involving players and management in publicity campaigns when the deal comes on stream. This may ease some of the tensions between players and the board: members of the senior hurling panel were unwilling to attend the launch of One Cork in November because of dissatisfaction with the board during the 2020 season.

The sponsorship deal is worth approximately €2 million over five years to Cork - €400,000 a year up to 2025 - with performance bonuses inclucded of up to €2 million also, including a payment of €200,000 for winning an All-Ireland. A boot deal for players is also included in the agreement.

It’s now expected that a formal launch of the deal may take place towards the end of this month.