Roscommon ace Donie Shine forced to retire at 31

Rossie chairman: "None of us will ever forget the magical 10 points Donie scored against Sligo in the 2010 Connacht Final win in Castlebar"
Roscommon ace Donie Shine forced to retire at 31

MARKSMAN: Roscommon's Donie Shine, who has announced his retirement from the game. 

Sat, 02 Jan, 2021 - 21:07
Tony Leen

ROSCOMMON score getter Donie Shine has confirmed his retirement from the game due to ongoing injury concerns.

Roscommon GAA chairman Brian Carroll admitted there's a "tinge of sadness" when you hear one of your sporting heroes has retired. 

"Donie was a great servant to our county and his club Clann na nGael. In 2006 Donie won the hearts of every Roscommon person as he and the mighty minor team brought us all on a journey of joy and celebration that none of us will ever forget. Donie made 72 appearances for Roscommon scoring a brilliant 4-243 along the journey and none of us will ever forget the magical ten points he scored against Sligo in the 2010 Connacht final win in Castlebar."

Carroll added: "On behalf of every Roscommon person everywhere I want to thank Donie for his dedication and commitment and for giving us all so many great memories along the way."

Shine starred in Roscommon's All-Ireland title-winnign run in 2006, and went on to win two Connacht Senior titles.

More in this section

Mayo v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 5 GAA reviewing plans for inter-county training resumption
John Kiely shakes hands with Brian Cody after the game 15/7/2018 The perfect hurling manager: A 44-year-old teacher who played full-back?
Cork v Tipperary - Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final No winter break in drive to keep Cork's Páirc pitch perfect
Kerry v Tyrone - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 1

Kerry's Jonathan Lyne retires from inter-county football

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices