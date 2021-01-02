Roscommon ace Donie Shine forced to retire at 31

ROSCOMMON score getter Donie Shine has confirmed his retirement from the game due to ongoing injury concerns.

Roscommon GAA chairman Brian Carroll admitted there's a "tinge of sadness" when you hear one of your sporting heroes has retired.

"Donie was a great servant to our county and his club Clann na nGael. In 2006 Donie won the hearts of every Roscommon person as he and the mighty minor team brought us all on a journey of joy and celebration that none of us will ever forget. Donie made 72 appearances for Roscommon scoring a brilliant 4-243 along the journey and none of us will ever forget the magical ten points he scored against Sligo in the 2010 Connacht final win in Castlebar."

Carroll added: "On behalf of every Roscommon person everywhere I want to thank Donie for his dedication and commitment and for giving us all so many great memories along the way."

Shine starred in Roscommon's All-Ireland title-winnign run in 2006, and went on to win two Connacht Senior titles.