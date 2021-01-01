Kerry's Jonathan Lyne retires from inter-county football

Kerry footballer Jonathan Lyne has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

An All-Ireland-winner in 2014, he scored two points as a sub in the famous semi-final replay win over Mayo at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds.

The 30-year-old PE teacher made his league debut at half-back in 2011 against Cork and spent the best part of a decade in and out of the Kerry team, scoring a point in the 2015 All-Ireland final loss to Dublin and starting in the 2017 National League final victory over the same opponents.

He was a late sub in the 2019 drawn All-Ireland final and played during Kerry's successful 2020 league campaign but didn't feature in the matchday panel for their Munster semi-final loss to Cork.

"The right time has come for me to finish up my Kerry journey and retire," he wrote on Twitter.

"It has been a true honour to represent my family, friends, club and Kerry people.

"I'm looking forward to supporting the lads just like these 3 legends that I lost this year always supported me. #CiarraíAbú".

Last April, Jonathan's younger brother Damien, who played alongside him in the 2015 Kerry SFC final with Killarney Legion, died in a tragic accident.

Kerry GAA tweeted: "Congratulations @Jonathan_Lyne on your career with Kerry. Thank you for the commitment you have shown to the Kerry jersey over many years. You are an excellent ambassador for the @LegionGAA club. Best wishes for the future. #ThankYouJonathan #TopClassFootballer".

A cousin of Pat Spillane, Lyne also picked up Munster titles at senior and minor level, and a Corn Uí Mhuirí­ with St Brendan's College in 2008.