GAA reviewing plans for inter-county training resumption

The GAA is reviewing plans for collective training for senior inter-county teams to recommence on January 15.

As county panels get set for a quick turnaround to prepare for the league and championship to take place in the first half of 2021, the spread of Covid-19 cases across the country may yet delay such plans.

The latest GAA advice to members after Ireland moved to Level 5 restrictions stated that "given the current growth rates in virus transmission, this date [January 15] is under review".

It continued: "For the moment senior inter-county players may train on an individual basis only in club or county owned gyms and no training is currently permitted for any other panels such as U-20 or minor."

It means another indefinite pause for Cork's U-20 hurlers as they look forward to their 2020 All-Ireland final against Dublin or Galway, as well as for the remaining counties in the All-Ireland minor championships. The GAA says further information on the completion of these competitions will be issued later this month.

At club level, only individual training is allowed, within 5km of that person's home, but GAA grounds and gyms must remain closed. Club games remain on hold, with some 2020 finals, including the Cork Premier SFC final between Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers, still to be played.

As clubs enter 2021 with AGMs due to take place across the country, the guidelines noted that no indoor committee meetings may occur and all officer training must be delivered online.

The only indoor activity permitted on GAA club property is in cases where commercial use of halls, such as by the HSE or schools, was agreed to prior to March and relevant insurance is in place.

The only exception for the outdoor use of GAA grounds is that walkways may stay open for communities, with social distancing in place.

Training in secondary schools is only allowed during school hours as part of PE classes. Competitive or challenge games are forbidden.

No training or games may take place among third-level teams.